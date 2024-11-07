Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 6: ‘Vivian ki saans fula ke chodenge’ Rajat Dalal asserts; Vivian Dsena says, ‘Standard nahi hai…”

In the November 6 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the conflict between Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal escalates. Vivian, the Shakti actor, tells the fitness influencer not to touch him during their conversation. In response, Rajat touches Vivian, which intensifies the argument.

The influencer screamed, “Tere jaise 36 aate hai, tere jaise Dsena nachte hai aage piche” (36 people like you come and Dsena’s like you dance in front and back). Rajat also said, “Yahi tak teri aukaat hai” (Your status is till here only) as the actor insists he will accompany the influencer to the exit gate. Rajat is even seen passing personal comments about the actor.

The rivalry between the fitness influencer and the Shakti actor intensifies as Rajat targets the latter during the Time God task. Bigg Boss announces a new task to elect the new Time God, dividing the housemates into two teams. Vivian and Rajat, the new rivals of Bigg Boss 18, compete against each other even during this task.

During the task, Rajat said, “Vivian ko end tak nahi chodenge, iski saas fula ke chodenge” (We will not let him go till the end, we will leave him breathless). The fight between the Shakti actor and the influencer led to another fight between Avinash Mishra and the influencer, wherein Rajat got physical and used curse words about his mother.

Eisha Singh tried to stop Rajat from getting physical with the Nath actor, but the fitness influencer pushed her, causing her to fall. Reacting to the curse words spoken, Vivian said, “Agar tum me standard nahi hai darwaza khulwao and niklo yaha se, iss show ka standard hai” (If you don’t have a standard, ask them to open the door and leave, this show has certain standards).

The Time God task unmasks a sporty side of the fitness influencer. Rajat was full-on in the task, not bothering who stood in front of him and physically pushing the members of the other team.

Chaahat Pandey hid Vivian's coffee flask a few days ago. When the Nath actress returned the flask, Vivian realized she had consumed coffee from it. To this, the Shakti actor said, “How disgusting is this, Cheap”. Amid all the fights and drama in Bigg Boss 18, wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor confessed that she finds Avinash cute. The former Splitsvilla contestant was spotted admiring the Nath actor while he worked out in the gym. Is a love connection about to develop between them, or will Eisha have an issue with Avinash and Kashish's growing friendship? To know more, stay updated!

