Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra says second marriage with ex Nidhi Seth was 'hasty decision'; opens up on separation and reveals 'Male ego...'

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Karan Veer Mehra has been making headlines and receiving immense love from fans for his one-liners and game. While he shares a close bond with a few contestants, in the new promo it can be seen that Karan Veer was talking about his personal life with wild card entrant Kashish Kapoor. When Kashish asked the actor about his marriages, he opened up about his previous marriages and separation.

Talking about his current relationship status, Karan Veer Mehra said, "Single boy. Enjoying life. Having fun." Kashish Kapoor asked, "Never committed? Married?" He admitted that he was married. When Kashish inquired whether he was still married or divorced, Karan Veer cited that he was divorced.

When Kashish Kapoor asked the reason for his separation, Karan Veer revealed, "In my first marriage, we both became different people and were not the same people who fell in love." For the uninformed, the actor was married to Devika Mehra.

Talking about his second marriage to actress Nidhi Seth, Karan Veer said that it was a "hasty decision." He then disclosed why he called his second marriage a hasty decision.

Karan Veer explained, "We didn't know when the third or fourth lockdown would have had happened. We didn't know whether people would be alive or not so it happened at a moment of threat." He mentioned that it was even Nidhi Seth's second marriage and continued, "We thought it would work so in that haste we got married."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner shared the reason for separation and said, "Fir choti choti baato pe shuru hota hai then it goes on and on. And then choti si hoti hai male ego fir voh hurt ho jaati hai. Fir tum bol dete ho. (Then the clashes start at small things and it goes on. Also, the male ego is very weak and when it gets hurt you speak up)."

Kashish asked whether his male ego had ever hurt, and he admitted it kept hurting. He continued, "How you handle it is very important, but we don't have that understanding."

For those who don't know, Karan Veer Mehra was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika for 9 years after they tied the knot in 2009. The duo parted ways in 2018. In 2021, Karan Veer got married to actress Nidhi Seth. However, differences cropped up, and the duo decided to separate in 2023.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the Salman Khan's controversial show airs every day.

