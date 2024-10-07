As Bigg Boss 18 kicks off with Salman Khan as host, let’s look back at the highest-paid contestants in show's history

The much-anticipated 18th season of Bigg Boss kicked off yesterday, featuring a star-studded lineup of personalities including Shehzada Dhami, Nyrra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, and several other prominent names. While viewers eagerly watch the drama unfold, the paychecks of the contestants on the show grabs just as much attention. Over the years, some of the contestants have walked away with staggering paychecks, making headlines for their jaw-dropping earnings.

In its early years, Bigg Boss was generous with its prize money. Rahul Roy, who won the inaugural season, took home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. The second season followed suit, with Ashutosh Kaushik also bagging Rs 1 crore. However, after Season 5, the show's format changed, reducing the prize money to Rs 50 lakhs. This amount was slashed further in later seasons.

Beyond the winners' prize, the show's organizers have historically shelled out massive sums to bring certain contestants on board. According to a report by DNA India, Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson set a record when she was paid Rs 2.5 crores for a brief three-day stay in the Bigg Boss house, cementing her as one of the highest-paid contestants ever.

Rimi Sen, an actress who appeared in Bigg Boss 9, was another high-earner, reportedly receiving Rs 2 crores for her participation. Meanwhile, wrestler The Great Khali and cricketer Sreesanth were also paid handsomely, with both reportedly earning Rs 50 lakhs per week during their time on the show.

Most recently, in Season 16, rapper MC Stan won the season and reportedly earned around Rs 31.8 lakhs, while last year’s champion, comedian Munawar Faruqui, took home Rs 50 lakhs.

As Bigg Boss 18 kicks off, viewers can only imagine the hefty paychecks some of the new contestants may be cashing in. With each season, the show continues to make headlines for both its entertainment value and its record-breaking paychecks. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to find out how much the Bigg Boss 18 contestants are earning.

