Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami clash in heated chest fight; latter says ‘Tu sorry mangega’

Bigg Boss 18 is the epicentre of controverises and verbal spats. As of now, Avinash Mishra's argument with Karan Veer Mehra has been the highlight of the show for the last few days. Now, the channel has released a new promo wherein Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami are seen locking horns. Their argument escalate to a next level when their verbal clash turned into a physical fight. The two turn extremely aggressive and exchange heated remarks.

Rajat Dalal challenges Shehzda Dhami saying, "Naa tu andar bhid sakta hai naa tu bahar bhid sakta hai. Bahar teri aukaat nahi hai aur andar aa ke dekh le (You can't fight with me neither outside nor inside the house. You don't have the guts to come to me after you step out of the house, and when inside, you can't do anything either)."

The comment does not go well with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and he begins shouting at the fitness trainer. He loses his calm and says, "Bahut bada gunda hai tu? Tu mujhe jaanta hai kaun hun mai baahar. Tu sorry mangega (Are you a big goon? You know who I am outside. You will apologize)." Meanwhile their physical proximity increases, eventually leading to an altercation and chest fight.

Rajat responds, "Mangwa le sorry. Tu mangwa le, tera baap mangwa de (Either you or your father make me apologize), asserting that he would remain strong in his opinions. While the other contestants tried to pull the duo apart, they were down at each other's throats.

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, "Rajat aur Shehzada ke beech chhidi behes. Kya banega yeh ghar ka naya mudda? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par."

Take a look at the promo here:

In the latest episode, the cold war between Avinash and Karan Veer escalated when the former refused to give an apple to Karan Veer, resulting in a verbal altercation. On the other hand, Alice Kaushik expressed feeling left out and like a third wheel between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 21: Avinash Mishra body shames Karan Veer Mehra; says, 'Baal toh girenge beta, ab bache hi kitne hain'