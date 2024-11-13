Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee ATTACK each other; latter falls during physical fight

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of violence.

Big fight alert! Bigg Boss 18 viewers will witness the season's first biggest fight. Avinash Mishra and recently entered wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee will lock horns during a task and get involved in a heated argument. However, the argument worsens after Avinash and Digvijay get physically violent with each other leaving the contestants shocked.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media page. The promo offers a glimpse of the upcoming Time God task, which is played by all the contestants with dedication. In between this, Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee get into an argument. Digvijay tells Avinash, "Teri aakhon mei joh dar dikhta hai na, muje maza aata hai (I like seeing fear in your eyes)."

During this, Avinash charges Digvijay Rathee and the latter pushes him. This worsens their argument and both push each other and get aggressive. While Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Vivian Dsena, and Shilpa Shirodkar intervene, Digvijay and Avinash attempt to hit each other. It is seen that Digvijay falls terribly on the floor during the fight.

Watch Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee's argument here-

The caption of this promo read, "Time God banne ke liye chhidi hai jung, dekhiye kya kya karm karenge gharwaalon ek doosre ke sang."

Advertisement

Currently, Vivian Dsena is the Time God of the show. The new task was conducted to elect the new Time God, during which the rivals got involved in the fight. It will be intriguing to see what repercussions Avinash and Digvijay will face for violating the biggest rule of Bigg Boss House.

For those who don't know, Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee have been at loggerheads ever since the latter entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card contestant. This happened after Digvijay claimed that he didn't like anyone in the show before stepping inside Bigg Boss house. After entering the show, the two were often seen having a war of words.

This week, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have been nominated to get evicted. Bigg Boss 18 airs every day.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Why did Ravi Kishan tell Kashish Kapoor 'Japan se order karke koi robot hi aa sakta hai;' WATCH to find out