Bigg Boss 18's Chaahat Pandey: From being arrested to getting replaced in popular show; here's all you need to know about her

Chaahat Pandey entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as the first contestant and left Salman Khan, along with the viewers, quite impressed. The actress spoke about her love for her mother and wanting to make her proud in all aspects of her life. While Pandey looked beautiful and seemed simple, she was dragged into various controversies. Let's know some of the lesser-known facts about her below.

Chaahat Pandey was reportedly arrested by cops

As per media reports, in 2020, Chaahat Pandey and her mother were arrested and jailed on charges of breaking into her uncle's apartment, vandalizing it, and assaulting him. Later, they were granted bail. However, Pandey has never spoken to the media about her arrest. According to a report in Navbharat Times, Chaahat and her mother, Bhavna Pandey, wanted her maternal uncle Tanush to adopt one of his sister's kids. Chaahat and Bhavna took matters into their own hands when he declined, resulting in their arrest.

Interestingly, in Bigg Boss 18, Bigg Boss predicted her future and announced that she would have to be jailed in the house. But according to a twist, she convinced other contestants to be jailed instead of her.

Take a look at a glimpse of Chaahat Pandey from Bigg Boss 18:

Chaahat Pandey was replaced in a popular TV show

Chaahat Pandey was supposed to star in Star Bharat's Radha Krishna alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar. A promo featuring her was also released. However, things did not materialize between the actress and the producer, and thus, she was replaced from the show overnight. Mallika Singh later played the role of Radha in the project. Radha Krishna became one of the most popular mythological shows of its time.

Advertisement

Chaahat Pandey raised voice against non-payment

Chaahat Pandey was a part of the Zee TV show Hamari Bahu Silk. During lockdown, she came out to speak about the show's producers not paying the cast and crew for their hard work. She added that producers have been giving false hopes and revealed that other crew members, like the hair and spot departments, were in dire need of money.

Pandey also revealed that her landlord asked her to leave the rented flat as she couldn't pay the rent. There were reports claiming that Pandey's mother revealed that Chaahat tried to kill herself. However, Chaahat refuted the buzz and mentioned that her mother's statements were misconstrued.

Chaahat Pandey was hospitalized after an injury on a set

In 2020, Chaahat bagged the Sony TV show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi. While shooting an episode for the same show, Pandey was injured and hospitalized when she stepped on a piece of glass barefoot.

Advertisement

Talking about the incident, Pandey told Zee News, "During the break, when I went to feed the dogs onset, there was a piece of glass that pierced through my skin and I got hurt. With immediate treatment, I was able to get back to the set and complete the shot on the same day."

Chaahat Pandey's political connection

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chaahat once discussed entering politics by contesting elections for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

She told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I'm concentrating on my political career and will contest in the upcoming election from Aam Aadmi Party for MLA's position for Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. I am not quitting my acting career and trying to manage working in both fields. While I will be on a break for a while, I can shoot for my show Nath on my day offs."

We asked the actress what made her choose the political route; she said, "My mother always wanted me to be a politician, and I was also quite interested in it, and thus, I decided to take it up. It has been only six months that I've entered this space and I'm looking forward to how things will unfold in this field."

Advertisement

So far, Chaahat Pandey's stay in the Bigg Boss 18 house has been impressive; it will be exciting to see how her future in the show turns out.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18's Shehzada Dhami and Alice Kaushik bond over 'loneliness'