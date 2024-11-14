Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra gets teary-eyed while expressing regret over not supporting Shilpa Shirodkar; 'Sharam aa rahi hai mujhe'

Karan Veer Mehra is one of the most talked-about contestants, both inside and outside of the Bigg Boss 18 house. Ever since the actor has been schooled for not participating in the issues of the house and talking behind others' backs, he has been trying to work on his game strategy.

In the upcoming episode, Mehra will be seen getting teary-eyed while talking to Shilpa Shirodkar, expressing regret over not helping his friends. During the Time God task, wherein Shilpa, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey had to collect the tea packets, Karan Veer Mehra did not seem very active.

While Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and others helped Shilpa in the task, Mehra seemed disappointed with himself, as shown in the promo.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner asks Shilpa if she is feeling bad about something. She refuses, and meanwhile, the Badhaai Do actress explains that his actions and words don't align, and hence, trusting him becomes difficult.

After admitting to having let down Shilpa and Chum, Karan goes to the former and shares the guilt he feels for not standing up for his friend. Expressing his shame, he tells her, "Sau ladaiyaan ho jaaye par whenever it's time to stand by your friend, main nahi khada raha (Let there be numerous fights, but when it's time to stand by your friend, I have never done it)."

Mehra adds, "Lecture de raha hota hun, bhaashan de raha hota hun ki dost hain aur doston ke liye karunga. Par kyun nahi kiya doston ke liye woh samjh nahi aa raha. Sharam aa rahi hai mujhe. Apne aap ko main 45 saal ka aadmi bolta hun, main kitna ch*tiya lag raha hounga (I keep giving lectures that I'll stand for my friends. But why didn't I do that? I cannot understand this. I feel ashamed. I call myself a 45-year-old man, and I might be looking clueless)."

Breaking down in tears, the Pukaar actor mentions that he doesn't deserve a friend. Shilpa consoles him, asking Karan not to overthink.

For the unversed, he is being constantly shipped with Chum Darang. However, the latter has clarified having no romantic feelings for him.

