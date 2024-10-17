Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chaahat Pandey gets into UGLY fight with Chum Darang over cooking, screams ‘Choro mujhe’; Vivian Dsena challenges Rajat Dalal ‘Rok ke dikha’

Bigg Boss 18 is providing non-stop drama to the viewers. It’s been less than two weeks since the show aired and the housemates have already started fighting and abusing each other. The latest promo shows contestant Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena who have been at loggerheads before again getting into a verbal spat. On the other hand, Chaahat Pandey also breaks down.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Chaahat Pandey telling the co-contestants that she is preparing food for herself. As she sets the utensil on top of the gas, Chum Darang says, “Khana nahi banega (Food won’t be prepared)” and removes the utensil. She also tries to block Chaahat from using the oven.

As Darang stops her from using the oven, Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami come and take away the utensils. Darang engages in a physical altercation with Pandey. Sara Arfeen Khan comes and holds the actress as she screams and cries.

Check out the clip of Chaahat Pandey here:

Another promo shows a verbal spat between Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena. It begins with the Madhubala actor saying, “Is ghar mein survival rokega koi, toh mein aage ayunga. (If somebody stops survival in the house, I will come forward.)” Then he says that he has put on the oven also and nobody could stop him. Rajat says inr response, “Aap jalake dikhao toh. (Turn on the oven first).”

The social media content creator then tells the actor, “Bohot kuch rok sakta hain Vivian Dsena (Many things can stop Vivian Dsena.)” Dsena challenges him, “Rok ke dikha chal (Make me stop.)”

Check out the clip of Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal's fight here:

For the last few days, Chaahat Pandey has been targeted by every contestant inside the house. Just two days before, she got into an argument with Vivian Dsena. Usually, nobody takes her side during the fights. On the other hand, Rajat Dalal also got into a fight with Vivian Dsena over many issues. But they resolved them quickly.

