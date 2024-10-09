Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik; from her love for animals to rumors of throwing tantrums on Pandya Store set, here's all you need to know about her

Alice Kaushik made an impressive entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house. Her personal struggle story moved many, including the host, Salman Khan. With her enchanting personality and strength, Bigg Boss predicted her to be one of the top two finalists. Let's take a look at her journey in the industry and learn a few lesser-known facts about her.

Alice Kaushik is a vegetarian and animal lover

Alice Kaushik is all about love for animals, be it dogs, cats, or any other animals. She often takes to her Instagram and shares about the cruelty to animals and propagates that people should stop the same. She is a vegetarian and is against killing animals. Inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Alice makes sure to remove time and spend quality time with the Donkey in the house, which also depicts her love for animals.

Alice Kaushik was rumored to throw tantrums on the sets of Pandya Store

In November 2021, Alice Kaushik was dragged into a controversy when she was labeled the tantrum queen on the sets of Pandya Store. A report in Filmi Beat mentioned that Alice was throwing tantrums and giving the makers a tough time. However, Alice refuted the same and her colleagues from the show including the lead actress Shiny Doshi (who played Dhara) came out in her support and rubbished the rumors.

Talking to the media, Alice reacted to the tantrum news and shared an Instagram story stating, "Misleading people in the name of breaking news and going for easy targets (just ‘cause they’re in the public eye) to defame them for the matter of a few more views isn’t ethical and will never be! Use the power of your pen to make a difference. Spreading uncorroborated rumors has never brought anyone any good, has it?"

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon's public declaration of love

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon played a couple in Pandya Store and were loved by all. While the rumors of their relationship were going on for quite some time, the duo remained mum regarding the same. On Smart Jodi, the duo performed a romantic act and when probed by the host Arjun Bijlani, the couple accepted their relationship on national television.

The duo made their relationship official after almost a year of courtship period and mentioned that they wanted to be sure before making the big announcement.

Alice Kaushik's major injury during Pandya Store

Alice Kaushik severely injured her leg during Pandya Store days. She fell from beau Kanwar's car and tripped on a stone, causing her a major injury in her leg. She used crutches as her leg was in a cast. However, she made sure that the shoot of her show wasn't affected. She did not take a break because of the injury and continued to report on the sets while her leg was in a cast which speaks volumes about her professionalism.

Alice Kaushik's close bond with Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim

Alice played the grey character of Pari in Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The duo bonded pretty well on the sets and remained in touch. While they did not meet often, they stayed connected and recently, the duo enjoyed a reunion. For Dipika's clothing label, she chose Alice as one of the models. The duo met and had a lot of fun. Kaushik shared glimpses of the same on her social media.

Alice Kaushik's journey in Bigg Boss 18 so far looks impressive. She has been bonding well with Eisha Singh, Shehzada Dhami, and Avinash Mishra.

