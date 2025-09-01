Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri decide to cut off Tanya Mittal's food after she refuses to clean smoking area

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. From expressing their opinions to taking a stand for themselves, the game has officially begun. In the upcoming episode, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Tanya Mittal will get into a massive argument. This will happen after Tanya sternly refuses to clean the smoking area, stating that it is only used by 5 people. This leads to a big fight.

Tanya Mittal gets into a fight with Baseer and Zeishan

JioHotstar uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 19, offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode. It can be seen that Zeishan Quadri reminded Tanya Mittal to clean the smoking area in the garden, to which she firmly denies.

After Zeishan questions her rejection, Tanya Mittal stated, "Smoking area is not a common area. 5 log smoke karte hai. Drawing room 15 log use karte hai. Mai smoking area nahi karungi (5 people smoke. Drawing room is used by 15 people. I won't clean the smoking area)."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 promo here-

While other contestants asked her to do it, Baseer Ali informed Tanya, "Khaana nahi milega (You will not get food)." Tanya admitted to being okay with not getting food and asked Baseer not to yell.

Tanya added, "Tumlog apne apne plate dhote ho na toh apne ashes utha ke dustbin mai daalo (You guys clean your own plate so you throw your ashes in the dustbin too)."

Zeishan revealed that they do it, and she just has to pick it. Tanya again said that she will not clean the smoking area. Baseer told her, "Bakwas mat karo, jaao (Don't talk rubbish, go)."

Tanya and Zeishan then lock horns as the latter denies giving food to her. When Zeishan complains about Tanya not doing the work, Tanya immediately said, "Bakwas kam karo na, sir. Respect jitni de rahi hu utni lo (Don't talk rubbish, sir. Take the respect that I am giving)."

Zeishan angrily questioned her, "Kya bakwas ki? (What rubbish did I say?)." Tanya tells her that he is talking rubbish to everyone, and everyone has seen it.

Speaking about the first Weekend Ka Vaar, no eviction was announced by Salman Khan, and all the nominated contestants were safe. Bigg Boss 19 fresh episodes air every day.

