6 Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters in September 2025: The Conjuring: Last Rites to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

The Hollywood industry is gearing up for a brilliant box-office season, as 7 movies are set to hit theaters in the coming weeks of September. From The Conjuring: Last Rites to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the audience will witness the brilliance of the cinematic pieces on the big screens.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (September 5)

Director: Michael Chaves

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga

The makers of the Conjuring franchise have added yet another installment, wanting to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Wilson and Farmiga will reunite on the screens for the final time to solve the case and investigate the paranormal activities.

Hamilton (September 5)

Director: Thomas Kail

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos

The popular Broadway show, Hamilton, is set to hit theaters, bringing the charm of the stage show to the big screens. The film tells the tale of Alexander Hamilton, combining the elements of jazz, hip-hop, and Broadway styles.

The Long Walk (September 12)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Cooper Hoffman, Ben Wang

The movie is based on the genres of horror and sci-fi. The Long Walk tells the tale of a few teenagers who take up the challenge of continuously walking. If either of them stops, they will be shot by the military personnel. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Stephen King.

Downton Abbey: Grand Finale (September 12)

Director: Simon Curtis

Cast: Matthew Goode, Lily James, Michael Dockery

The final installment of Downton Abbey will soon hit the big screens. The storyline will be set in the 1930s, as the Crawley family deals with the threat of social disgrace, especially after Mary is the face of scandalous headlines.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (September 19)

Director: Kogonada

Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell

When two single strangers, Sarah and David, cross paths, they go on an unexpected journey together, reliving the moments from their respective pasts in order to reflect on how they ended up where they are.

One Battle After Another (September 26)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor

A group of ex-revolutionaries come together after danger looms over their community. Bob Ferguson is one of the group members, and he picks up the guns and weapons again after his daughter is allegedly kidnapped.

