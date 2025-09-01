EXCLUSIVE: NTRNeel goes global Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy

Kannappa OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Manchu starrer epic devotional film online

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, featured cameo appearances by stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

By Goutham S
Published on Sep 01, 2025  |  05:32 PM IST |  19K
Kannappa OTT Release
Kannappa OTT Release (PC: Kannappa The Movie, X)

Kannappa, the Telugu-language epic devotional movie, hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. Following the theatrical run, the film is slated to release on a digital platform soon.

When and where to watch Kannappa

Kannappa is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 4, 2025. The official update about the digital release was made by Vishnu Manchu himself via his social media handle.

Sharing the update, he wrote, “Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025, only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev. Har Ghar Mahadev.”

Here’s the post by Vishnu Manchu:


Official trailer and plot of Kannappa


Credits: X (Vishnu Manchu)
