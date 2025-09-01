Kannappa OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Manchu starrer epic devotional film online

Kannappa, the Telugu-language epic devotional movie, hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. Following the theatrical run, the film is slated to release on a digital platform soon.

When and where to watch Kannappa

Kannappa is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 4, 2025. The official update about the digital release was made by Vishnu Manchu himself via his social media handle.

Sharing the update, he wrote, “Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025, only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev. Har Ghar Mahadev.”

Here’s the post by Vishnu Manchu:

Official trailer and plot of Kannappa