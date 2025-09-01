Alia Bhatt and saas Neetu Kapoor's bond shines through in new Ganesh Chaturthi photos, don't miss modak moment

Ganesh Chaturthi is going on, and Alia Bhatt has immersed herself in the celebrations by glamming up alongside her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The actress took to her Instagram to share charming pictures in ethnic wear as she gorges on delicious modaks and soaks in the love and blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The movie star dropped a carousel post all decked up, and fans in the comment section could not stop praising the mom of one.

Alia Bhatt’s glamorous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

In the first slide of the social media post, Alia Bhatt, dressed in a white three-piece suit with a dupatta, is clicking a mirror selfie. In the next slide, the actress showed off her side profile and a dimple as she candidly smiled in a pink saree and gold accessories.

One of the pictures from the post also includes the Student of the Year star posing alongside her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, following Ganpati Ji’s darshan. In the last slides of the post, Bhatt shared a picture of a half-eaten modak with sweet filling and topped with saffron. In the caption,she wrote, “Love, blessings & modaks.”

Meanwhile, Alia shares an adorable bond with Neetu Kapoor, and she often shares moments of the two on her social media platforms. Additionally, the actress has admitted in a previous interview that the Kapoor family is quite religious and that all the family members come together to perform the rituals.

Apart from Alia, other celebrities also joined in to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her eco-friendly Ganpati, while Akshay Kumar, Sharvari, and Ananya Panday shared their festive moments on their social media feeds.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF’s Alpha, alongside Sharvari.

