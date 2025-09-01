EXCLUSIVE: NTRNeel goes global Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy

Alia Bhatt and saas Neetu Kapoor's bond shines through in new Ganesh Chaturthi photos, don't miss modak moment

Alia Bhatt has immersed herself into the festive season along with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The two showed off glam and charm in the new pictures. See here.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on Sep 01, 2025 | 07:49 PM IST | 162K
Instagram
Alia Bhatt via Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi is going on, and Alia Bhatt has immersed herself in the celebrations by glamming up alongside her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The actress took to her Instagram to share charming pictures in ethnic wear as she gorges on delicious modaks and soaks in the love and blessings from Lord Ganesha. 

The movie star dropped a carousel post all decked up, and fans in the comment section could not stop praising the mom of one. 

Alia Bhatt via Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s glamorous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

In the first slide of the social media post, Alia Bhatt, dressed in a white three-piece suit with a dupatta, is clicking a mirror selfie. In the next slide, the actress showed off her side profile and a dimple as she candidly smiled in a pink saree and gold accessories. 

Alia Bhatt via Instagram

One of the pictures from the post also includes the Student of the Year star posing alongside her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, following Ganpati Ji’s darshan. In the last slides of the post, Bhatt shared a picture of a half-eaten modak with sweet filling and topped with saffron. In the caption,she wrote, “Love, blessings & modaks.”

 

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor via Instagram

Meanwhile, Alia shares an adorable bond with Neetu Kapoor, and she often shares moments of the two on her social media platforms. Additionally, the actress has admitted in a previous interview that the Kapoor family is quite religious and that all the family members come together to perform the rituals. 

Apart from Alia, other celebrities also joined in to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her eco-friendly Ganpati, while Akshay Kumar, Sharvari, and Ananya Panday shared their festive moments on their social media feeds. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF’s Alpha, alongside Sharvari.

Credits: Instagram
