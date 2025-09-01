9 new Hindi movies releasing in September 2025: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3

September is an important month for movie releases this year, especially for Hindi films. Audiences will witness a mix of highly anticipated action thrillers, sequels, romantic dramas, and more. Movies like Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4, Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 and more will be releasing in September.

Baaghi 4 – September 5

The film starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and more will hit the screens on September 5. It is the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise. It portrays Ronny’s fight on a global scale as he is recruited by a covert international agency to dismantle a global terror network. In the process, he confronts a malicious villain portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. The film blends large-scale action with emotional complexity.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa – September 5

The film stars Sohum Shah, Nushrat Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi and others. The story revolves around a misunderstanding that Kesari has with his wife after a misplaced drug package. The film crafts its humor and suspense entirely without words, driven by expressive performances and music.

The Bengal Files – September 5

It is the third and final instalment in Vivek Agnihotri’s Files Trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, and aims to spotlight what the filmmaker calls a "suppressed historical truth". It dramatises the gruesome massacre of around 500 Oriya Hindu workers who were brutally killed and burned alive at Kesoram Cotton Mills by Muslim League–led mobs.

Love In Vietnam – September 12

Love in Vietnam is an upcoming Indian–Vietnamese musical romantic drama directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and loosely based on the classic Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat by Sabahattin Ali. The film, which is set to hit the theaters on September 12, stars Shantanu Maheshwari as Avneet Kaur.

Ek Chatur Naar – September 12

Ek Chatur Naar is an upcoming Hindi-language dark comedy-thriller directed by Umesh Shukla, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. According to the teaser and trailer, their interactions shift from seemingly innocent flirtation to darkly comedic mind games with unexpected twists and suspenseful turns.

Heer Express – September 12

The film explores Heer’s struggle to chart her own path while carrying the weight of a legacy she didn’t choose. This film stars Divita Juneja, Prit Kamanai, and others.

Jolly LLB 3 – September 19

Jolly LLB 3 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language black comedy legal drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2. This film stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role.

Nishaanchi - September 19

The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, follows identical twin brothers who take vastly different paths. It’s an emotionally charged saga that explores how choices shape fate.

Haunted 3D – Ghosts of The Past - September 26

Directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt, it stars Mahaakshay (Mimoh) Chakraborty.

