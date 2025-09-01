13 South movies releasing in September 2025: Pawan Kalyan starrer OG to Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi

South Indian movies are gearing up for some massive releases in September 2025. With star-studded ventures in sight, let’s take a look at what one can expect from South cinema this month.

13 new South Indian movies to watch in September 2025

1. OG (They Call Him OG)

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman Director: Sujeeth

Sujeeth Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Gangster Action

Gangster Action Release date: September 25, 2025

OG, also known as They Call Him OG, is an upcoming Telugu-language gangster action film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film explores the story of Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG, a ruthless don who once ruled over Bombay (now Mumbai).

After disappearing from the city for 10 years, the gangster returns to take revenge on another crime boss, Omi Bhau. The film features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, making his debut in Telugu cinema.

The Sujeeth directorial features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, with Thaman S composing the soundtrack.

2. Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru

Super Raja, Chandana Palanki, Vamshi Gonee, Deepthi Srirangam, Ramya Priya Director: Super Raja

Super Raja Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Adventure Comedy

Adventure Comedy Release date: September 19, 2025

Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru follows the story of a middle-class boy chasing an impossible dream, to become a Telugu movie star despite having no film background. The movie is reportedly the first single-shot Telugu film with zero cuts.

The movie explores the themes of friendship, madness, and raw emotion, taking viewers on a roller-coaster ride and presenting a race against time.

3. Om Shivam

Bhargav Krishna, Viranika Shetty, Cockroach Sudhir, Ravi Kale, Yash Shetty, Vardhan Director: Alwin Francis

Alwin Francis Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release date: September 5, 2025

Om Shivam tells the tale of a devout follower of Lord Shiva. As his life unfolds, he encounters several unexpected events, which form the crux of the film.

The Kannada-language action drama features Bhargav Krishna as the protagonist, while Viranika Shetty portrays the female lead.

4. Bad Girl

Anjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam Director: Varsha Bharath

Varsha Bharath Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Coming-of-Age Drama Release date: September 5, 2025

Bad Girl follows the story of Ramya, a young girl restricted by conservative expectations from high school and college days, only to eventually experience the wider world. In her search for a perfect match, she navigates societal norms, strict parents, unrequited love, and her own mental chaos.

While society labels her a “Bad Girl,” Ramya must find herself and fulfill her dreams. The film stars Anjali Sivaraman and is produced by filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap.

5. Balti

Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan Director: Unni Sivalingam

Unni Sivalingam Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Sports Action Thriller

Sports Action Thriller Release date: September 26, 2025

Balti is a sports action thriller starring Shane Nigam in the lead role. Set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Velampalayam, where Kabaddi is life, the Malayalam film centers on rival teams that clash with pride-fueled chaos. This leads to a battle about love, betrayal, and gang wars amongst the athletes.

6. Ghaati

: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Krish Jagarlamudi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Release date: September 5, 2025

Ghaati is a Telugu-language action crime drama starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film features the story of a woman who hails from the Ghaati tribe, known for growing and smuggling cannabis.

When her business partners reveal their true colors, she must rise beyond expectations, ultimately becoming a legend in her community. Initially slated for release on July 11, 2025, the film was postponed to September 5, 2025, for undisclosed reasons.

7. Shakthi Thirumagan

Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu Director: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Political Action Thriller

Political Action Thriller Release date: September 19, 2025

Shakthi Thirumagan is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick focusing on a scam that took place in the 1960s and an extremist’s fight against the political system. Its Telugu version is titled Bhadrakali.

With Vijay Antony in the lead role, the movie is touted to be a high-octane action venture with intense family drama, and has music composed by him.

8. Kudla Namdu Uuru

Durga Prasad RK, Anika Shetty, Ramesh BH, Shreya S Shetty, Swaraj Shetty Director: Durga Prasad RK

Durga Prasad RK Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Comedy Thriller Drama

Comedy Thriller Drama Release date: September 5, 2025

Kudla Namdu Uuru follows five carefree friends in the coastal city of Kudla. Their lighthearted lives are filled with laughter and small joys, but it gets disrupted when a sudden tragedy strikes.

Inspired by true events, the movie explores how the friends navigate the sudden changes in their lives.

9. Gandhi Kannadi

KPY Bala, Namita Krishnamurthy, Balaji Sakthivel, Archana, Nikhila Sankar, Jeeva Subramanian Director: Sherief

Sherief Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Release date: September 5, 2025

Gandhi Kannadi tells the tale of an ambitious and young event planner named Kathir. He sees a big opportunity when an elderly man, Gandhi, hires him to plan his 60th wedding anniversary.

However, their journey intertwines, and it becomes an exploration of love, conflict, and hope.

10. Mirai

Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram Director: Karthik Ghattamneni

Karthik Ghattamneni Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Fantasy Action Adventure Release date: September 12, 2025

Mirai is a fantasy action adventure that follows the story of a prophesied warrior hero starring HanuMan fame Teja Sajja. Tasked with the protection of nine sacred scriptures, he must safeguard them from falling into the wrong hands. If it reaches the wrong person, they would gain the ability to become a god.

Whether he can master his skills in time and rescue the world becomes the central focus of the story. Ritika Nayak plays the female lead, while Manchu Manoj portrays the main antagonist.

11. Karam

Noble Babu Thomas, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K Jayan, Johny Antony, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baburaj Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: September 25, 2025

Karam is an action thriller flick starring Noble Babu Thomas in the lead role. Directed by Hridayam fame Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film centers on a law enforcement officer operating overseas, exposing a mafia ring while dealing with his own personal dilemmas.

12. Little Hearts

Mouli Tanuj, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, Satya Krishnan Director: Sai Marthand

Sai Marthand Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: September 5, 2025

Little Hearts tells the story of Akhil, a youngster who fails the EAMCET exam, which pushes him into a long-term coaching center. Struggling to find meaning, he discovers the fine line between shallow attraction and true love after meeting Khatyayani.

How Akhil’s life takes a new turn in a journey filled with romance and humor forms the crux of the story.

13. Madharaasi

Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: September 5, 2025

Madharaasi is an upcoming action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The flick is said to follow the journey of an individual who will go to any extreme to accomplish a personal quest.

The film features Kantara Chapter 1 fame Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead with Vidyut Jammwal as the primary antagonist.

