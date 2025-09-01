Lokah Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer scores third biggest opening weekend of all time, L2 Empuraan and Thudarum top

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, has turned into a new sensation this Onam. The Malayalam superhero movie, helmed by Dominic Arun, is performing insanely well at the box office. With superlative box office trends over the weekend, Lokah has made it into the top 5 biggest first weekends of all time for a Malayalam movie at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Released on Thursday (August 27), Lokah Chapter One- Chandra wreaked havoc at the box office in its extended opening weekend. The movie crossed the half-century mark in its first weekend itself, becoming the first woman-centric Malayalam movie to do so.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra storms Rs 65 crore in opening weekend, only behind L2: Empuraan and Thudarum

Debuted with Rs 6.65 crore on the opening day, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra witnessed a massive jump of 80 per cent on the second day and fetched Rs 12 crore. The movie went bonkers on the third day, storming past Rs 22 crore and registering an insane 83 per cent spike. Furthermore, the movie turned Sunday into a mass feast, as it recorded its biggest business day, with Rs 24.35 crore.

The total cume of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra reached the Rs 65 crore mark in the 4-day long opening weekend. With such a blockbuster run, the superhero movie emerged as the third biggest Mollywood grosser worldwide, leaving Lucifer and Aadujeevitham behind.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah remained only behind Mohanlal's megablockbusters- L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. For the record, L2: Empuraan established an unprecedented record by storming over Rs 175 crore gross in its opening weekend.

Top 5 biggest opening weekends of all time for a Malayalam movie:

Rank Movie Year Box Office Days in 1st weekend 1 L2 Empuraan 2025 Rs 175 crore 4 days 2 Thudarum 2025 Rs 69.25 crore 3 days 3 Lokah Chapter One- Chandra 2025 Rs 65 crore (est.) 4 days 4 Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life 2024 Rs 64.10 crore 4 days 5 Lucifer 2019 Rs 55.40 crore 4 days

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Coolie collects Rs 490 crore worldwide, Rajinikanth set for his third Rs 500 crore hit