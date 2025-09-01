Ranbir Kapoor visits his almost-ready bungalow in Bandra worth Rs 250 crore, rushes inside without posing for paps

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are building their dream mansion in Mumbai, which is almost ready. The couple who will be shifting here soon with their daughter, Raha, often visit the construction site of their bungalow. From the last two times, it was only the actress paying a visit, but this time, we spotted the Animal star rushing inside his new home to oversee the development.

Ranbir Kapoor visits his new lavish bungalow

In the video, which has been captured by the shutterbugs, we can see Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a casual attire as he rushes inside his new bungalow. He can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt that he has paired with dark grey shorts and slip-ons. He completed his look with a black cap. The actor does not stop to pose for the paparazzi and walks quickly inside the building.

Alia Bhatt requested not to share videos of their new home

Just a couple of days back, a fan page shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s plush new abode. The new video, which had been going viral, also gives a sneak peek into the interiors of their new bungalow, and this did not go well with the actress. She took to her social media to slam the video and requested people not to forward the video further.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a long note, making it clear that she is not happy with the videos of her new home going viral. “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online.”

She further wrote that a video of their home is being circulated on social media by several publications without their knowledge or consent, and termed it an "invasion of privacy" and a "serious security issue". She said that filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not considered content and is a violation, and also should never be normalised.

Bhatt also said, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request: if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

