Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan's controversial reality show will air one episode before premiere on August 24? Know everything about it

Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and fans cannot wait for the season to premiere. The announcement has been made, and the promo featuring Salman Khan is out. Ahead of the excitement for this season, new updates about the show are appearing on the internet from time to time. Now, a new update about the upcoming season has emerged. According to reports, before the grand premiere episode of the show, a special episode will be launched. Keep reading.

Bigg Boss 19 to have an episode before its premiere

According to Tellychakkar's report, Bigg Boss 19 makers are set to launch an episode before the grand premiere on August 24. This episode will be available exclusively on JioHotstar and will not be broadcast on television. It will air on August 23 (Saturday) and be called Agni Pariksha.

This news comes just a few days after the premiere date was announced by the makers. Official confirmation has yet to be released. If this happens, it will be the first time that the makers have launched an episode just before the premiere night.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19's first official promo featuring Salman Khan was released on July 31. In this promo, Salman Khan dropped a hint about the upcoming season, mentioning that 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Housemates will rule) this season. This means that the decisions will not be solely taken by Bigg Boss, but all the major decisions will be made by the contestants, including evictions.

This time, the show is set to run for a longer duration of 5.5 months instead of the usual 4 months. Reportedly, Salman Khan will host the show only for 3 months but there is no confirmation on this.

Speaking about the contestants, several celebrities from the Television industry were said to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. Actresses Rati Pandey and Meera Deosthale exclusively informed Pinkvilla that they are not participating in this season.

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Colors and JioHotstar from August 24, 2025 (Sunday). The grand premiere episode's time is yet to be announced. Apart from the episodes, the show will also be available to watch 24x7 as it will stream live on the OTT channel.

