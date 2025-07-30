Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Is Rati Pandey participating in Salman Khan's show? Actress shares big update

Bigg Boss 19, the hit reality show of Indian Television, is set to be back. The new season has been officially announced, and the makers have started approaching celebrities to participate in the show. Speculations were rife that Rati Pandey, popularly known for playing the role of Nupur in Miley Jab Hum Tum, has been offered Bigg Boss 19. It was claimed that the actress is a confirmed contestant on the show. However, we have an exclusive update on this.

Is Rati Pandey doing Bigg Boss 19?

After rumors of her participation circulated, Pinkvilla contacted her to verify the accuracy of these speculations. Rati Pandey confirmed that she is not taking part in Bigg Boss 19. She stated, "No, I am not doing Big Boss." With this, the actress denied reports of her appearing in Salman Khan's hosted reality show.

Rati Pandey has been a popular name in the Indian Television industry. She became a household name after her stint in Miley Jab Hum Tum. After which, she starred in several other shows like Hitler Didi, Begusarai, Shaadi Mubarak and more.

Apart from Rati Pandey, Meera Deosthale was also claimed to be a confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 19, but Meera exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that she is not doing the show. Meera had shared, "The news is not true yet."

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Bhavika Sharma, Apoorva Mukhija and a few more have been reportedly approached for the new season, but there is no official update on their participation.

Meanwhile, on July 25, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 announced the upcoming season of the controversial show on their official social media page. To add a fresh touch, the makers have changed the show's logo after many years. Speaking about the theme, it is said that the house has an AI theme.

Unlike previous seasons, this season will not end in three months but will extend to 5.5 months. Salman Khan will reportedly host the show only for 3 months due to prior commitments. After Salman, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor are said to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes alternatively.

