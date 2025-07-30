Bigg Boss 19: Not 1 but 2 Bollywood actresses decline offer of Salman Khan's show, find out who they are

Bigg Boss 19 buzz has been increasing every day. The makers have officially announced the new season of the controversial reality show and have started reaching out to celebrities to participate. Every year, the makers try to bring contestants from sectors including social media influencers, Television actors and even Bollywood actresses. This year also several actresses from Bollywood were offered to participate in Bigg Boss 19. However, two actresses have denied being a part of the upcoming season and they are Mallika Sherawat and Meenakshi Seshadri.

Two Bollywood actresses decline offer of Bigg Boss 19

As reports were rife that Mallika Sherawat has been approached for Bigg Boss 19, and she is a confirmed contestant on the show, the actress denied these rumors. She took to her Instagram account and released a statement ending these speculations. Mallika had written, "Putting an end to all the rumors, I am Not doing Bigg Boss & NEVER WILL THANK YOU." With this, she had put an end to these speculations.

Meanwhile, it was also said that Meenakshi Seshadri had been approached for Bigg Boss 19. The popular actress from the Hindi cinema industry had confirmed at an event that she was approached for the show. Meenakshi, however, mentioned that she had denied the offer to participate in the show.

Meenakshi Seshadri had shared that Bigg Boss does not suit her personality or preferences, but she enjoys being part of the entertainment shows, especially dance-based reality shows, as a judge.

Apart from these two actresses, it was recently said that Rati Pandey is also a confirmed contestant on the show. However, Rati exclusively told Pinkvilla that she is not doing the show.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly set to premiere from August end. According to recent reports, the Bigg Boss 19 house is currently under construction and is expected to be ready by August 20. This season will have an AI theme.

Reports also claim that Salman Khan is scheduled to shoot for the grand premiere episode on August 27 and 29. The contestants' acts will take place on August 29. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

