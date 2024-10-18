Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh prays for Salman Khan’s safety as Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh threats; ‘Salman ko kuch...’

The Maharashtra Government has issued Y-plus security for Salman Khan after an alleged associate of Lawrence Bishnoi issued fresh threats to the actor. Amid this, the actor who is seen on television as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 has resumed shooting. Now, his friend and Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh expressed his concern about the safety of the actor.

Vindu Dara Singh told Instant Bollywood, “You have to understand. A different type of law is going on. This is very funny because there is a court and everything. No one knows the truth, and nothing has been proven yet. So it is really shocking and unbelievable what is happening. I hope and pray that better sense prevails and Salman ko kuch na ho (nothing happens to Salman).”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has begun shooting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to the India Today report, Salman Khan arrived on Bigg Boss 18 sets on Thursday night (October 17) and was accompanied by robust security. The portal's source revealed that he stayed at his designated chalet within the compound ensuring his safety. The 58-year-old actor will be shooting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode today (October 18).

Apart from high security, strict measures have been taken on the sets and shoot location as well. No outsiders will be allowed without proper Aadhar card verification. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Saturday and Sunday.

On October 17, ANI posted a tweet in which it was mentioned that Mumbai Traffic Police had received a threat on WhatsApp, in which Rs 5 crore has been demanded from actor Salman Khan. It was mentioned one should not take the threat lightly and if the Bollywood actor wants to stay alive he should end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi by paying Rs 5 Crore. And if he didn't pay, then his condition would be worse than Baba Siddique's.

