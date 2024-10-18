Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan begins shoot with 'more than 60 security personnel' amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan's security has been increased after the recent assassination of his close friend and NCP leader, Baba Siddique, by three attackers on October 12, 2024. Additionally, the actor has received a new death threat from an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore to resolve an ongoing conflict with the gangster. Despite these threats, the actor has returned to work with enhanced security measures on the set of Bigg Boss 18.

According to the India Today report, Salman Khan arrived on Bigg Boss 18 sets on Thursday night (October 17) and was accompanied by robust security. The portal's source revealed that he stayed at his designated chalet within the compound ensuring his safety. The 58-year-old actor will be shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar episode today (October 18).

As mentioned in the report, the Bigg Boss 18 shoot will proceed as planned with Salman Khan's team coordinating closely with production. The channel will facilitate his movements amidst heightened security. The report stated that Salman would be shooting in the presence of more than 60 security personnel present on set.

Strict measures have been reportedly implemented to safeguard the area where the actor will shoot. It is also said that no outsiders are permitted to enter the compound without proper Aadhar card verification. The Bigg Boss 18 crew had been instructed to remain on-site until the shoot concluded.

On October 18, ANI posted a tweet where it was mentioned that the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message via WhatsApp, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan. The message ominously cautioned that if Salman did not comply, he could face worse than the late former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique faced.

The tweet read, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which Rs 5 crore has been demanded from actor Salman Khan. The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique. Investigation has been started in this matter: Mumbai Police."

Salman Khan's Y-plus security has now been further reinforced due to escalating threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the show will be shot today and aired on Saturday and Sunday.

