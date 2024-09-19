Sana Khan reveals she wanted TWINS; shares story behind naming son Tariq Jamil

Sana Khan chose to embark on a spiritual journey, leaving behind the glitz and glamour of showbiz. In a recent episode of the YouTube podcast show Kisine Bataya Nahi, she engaged in a candid conversation with Rubina Dilaik. The discussion delved into her spiritual transformation, her decision to step away from showbiz, her newfound role as a mother to a baby boy, and the touching story behind his name, Tariq Jamil.

Sana Khan started off the podcast by congratulating Rubina Dilaik for delivering twins and added that when she heard that Dilaik is having twins, she complained to God as she wanted twins too. She said, "Maine bola Allah aapne mujhe twins kyu nahi diya (I was like Allah why didn't you give me twins). However, she revealed later, that when she realized how difficult it is to handle one baby, she also realized that God's plans are better than humans.

Take a look at Sana Khan's post with her family here:

In the podcast, Rubina Dilaik asked Sana Khan about naming her son Tariq Jamil. Sana shared a beautiful story about admiring a Muslim scholar named Tariq Jamil. She mentioned that before she decided to transition and quit showbiz, she used to listen to Jamil's preachings and loved and admired his thoughts on life and his persona.

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant added that she came to know many years ago (before their marriage) that her now husband Anas was connected with Tariq Jamil and requested him to make her meet her idol. Anas made Mr Jamil and Sana meet, and the latter was quite impressed with his simplicity and way of life. She revealed that despite being such a prominent Muslim scholar, he didn't put her down or have preconceived notions about her. She said, "He rather asked me about what's happening in my industry, which left me in disbelief."

Sana Khan further revealed that Mr. Tariq Jamil initiated her marriage proposal with Mufti Anas. Thus, when she delivered a baby boy, she named him Tariq Jamil. Sana added that she has named her son after the renowned Muslim scholar and wishes that he imbibes all his positive qualities.

Sana Khan also shared being under constant pressure to be a good mother. She added that she knows her son will be around many people when he grows up. She said she would never want to support her child when he makes a mistake.

Sana Khan shared the first instance that drew her towards her now husband, Anas. She shared a story about traveling with Anas in a car, and there was pin-drop silence in the car. She was craving to hear music, but Anas spoke about yet another late Muslim scholar, Junaid Jamshed. While discussing Jamshed, Anas prayed for Jamshed and wished he would get a higher place in heaven.

This made Sana think about who would pray for her and wish for her like Anas wished for Jamshed. She said, "Mere zehan mey koi bhi nahi aaya (I couldn't zero upon any of my friends)." She added that that's when she felt she needed to have people like Anas around her who have the best intentions, and at that moment, she considered the proposal that Tariq Jamil had made two years ago about Sana and Anas's union.

