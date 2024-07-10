Kushal Tandon pens heartwarming note as Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka completes one year; 'Feels like it was just yesterday...'

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka shut down a few months ago; however, the actors of the show continue to hit headlines. This time, it was Kushal Tandon, the male lead of the show, who grabbed attention with his adorable post on social media as the show completed one year. In a long note, Kushal thanked the producers of the show and the cast and crew. He also shared a series of pictures and BTS videos from the sets.

Kushal Tandon's heartfelt note as Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka completes a year

Kushal Tandon took to social media to share beautiful memories from the show and penned a gratitude note for the makers and the fans. He wrote, "One year of Barsatein, one year of blissfulness, one year of a bond which is unbreakable. You end up connecting with some projects and they touch your heart, Barsatein was one such project."

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's post as Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka completes one year:

The story of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka started off as a story about a journalist, Aradhna, who falls in love with her boss, Reyansh, despite his red-flag personality. Aradhna and Reyansh's relationship goes through a lot of ups and downs amidst the deep and dark secrets of their respective families. However, AraNsh's (Aradhana and Reyansh) love braves through the obstacles.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's link-up rumor

Towards the end of the show, there were strong rumors about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi being in a relationship. Recently, rumors were rife that they'd soon get engaged; however, the duo rubbished the rumors. Days after declining engagement news; Kushal and Shivangi were spotted being mushy during a boxing match in Thailand.

