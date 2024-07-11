Aly Goni and his family throw surprise birthday party for Jasmine Bhasin in Thailand; SEE PICS

Bigg Boss 14 fame besties turned lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin have always been adored by their fans for their friendship and love story, which is no less than a Bollywood rom-com. Aly Goni recently threw a birthday party for Jasmine Bhasin in Thailand. Aly’s sister Ilham Goni and her husband also accompanied them to Bangkok.

Jasmine Bhasin receives special gifts from friends

Jasmine Bhasin celebrated her birthday on July 28 with a memorable trip to Thailand alongside Aly Goni, his sister, and brother-in-law. Their joyous moments were captured in a recent vlog on their YouTube channel, JasLy.

Jasmine received thoughtful gifts, including a pair of earrings and a stunning purple bow from her friend and actress Krishna Mukherjee.

Aly Goni surprised her with a diamond-studded bracelet. The couple, along with Aly's family, enjoyed a delightful dinner party, creating cherished memories during their time in Thailand.

Take a look at Aly Goni’s post:

Aly Goni's shocking reaction to Jasmine Bhasin’s hair care ritual

Before heading to the party, Aly and Jasmine indulged in a hair spa session, where Aly comically shared his perspective on men's hair care routines. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star joked that men have it easy—just wash and dry, simple and budget-friendly.

In contrast, Jasmine revealed her hair care regimen costs around six thousand rupees, prompting Aly to humorously pray for her financial success and career growth, saying, "May Allah bless you with endless wealth and even more success!"

The couple’s banter added a light-hearted touch to their pre-party preparations, making it a fun and memorable moment captured on their vlog.

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin’s rom-com love story

Aly and Jasmine first met in Mumbai in 2018 before flying to Argentina for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. During the shoot in Argentina, they bonded well and became close friends.

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Jasmine shared that she developed feelings for Aly early on and confessed her love to him. However, Aly felt it was best to maintain their friendship and not risk their bond.

Jasmine respected his decision. In 2020, Jasmine entered Bigg Boss 14, hoping the distance would help them move on, but it actually brought them closer. Aly later joined the show as a wildcard entry and realized his love for Jasmine.

Contrary to public perception, Aly had already expressed his feelings to Jasmine during the show, privately removing his mic during a task to tell her he loved her and wanted to be with her, accelerating their love story.

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin’s post:

About Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin, born on June 28, 1990, is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Hindi television and Punjabi films. She started her career with the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam.

Bhasin gained fame for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015–16) and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18). She has also appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, and Bigg Boss 14.

Her other notable roles include Happy Saluja in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Nayantara in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. In 2022, Bhasin made her Punjabi film debut opposite Gippy Grewal in the comedy-drama Honeymoon.

