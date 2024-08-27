Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel gets furious at Nikki Tamboli and throws things in anger; 'Tu mala hurt kartay khup'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The recent Bhaucha Dhakka witnessed a major change of dynamics in the show which created a rift between the members of Nikki's group. Nikki announced her exit from the team after watching a few clips wherein her group members spoke ill about her.

In the upcoming episodes, Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli will lock their horns and indulge in a massive fight. In a fit of rage, Patel will destroy Bigg Boss's house property.

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's massive fight

As per the new tasks, Bigg Boss segregated the contestants in teams of two. While Arbaz and Aarya formed one duo, the other jodi was Abhijeet and Nikki. Arbaz has never liked Nikki's bond with Abhijeet. As per the new promo, seeing Nikki sarcastically smile with Abhijeet left Arbaz extremely angry.

In a fit of rage, he breaks Bigg Boss' house property and when Nikki tries to calm him down, he says, "Tu mala hurt kartay khup (You're hurting me a lot)."

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Arbaz Patel showcases his aggression

Furthermore, Nikki tried to control Arbaz and asked him to not get angry. She said, "Tula mazi zarurat nahi (You don't need me)". Arbaz replied, "He baghum tar naahi aahe. (After watching this, I clearly don't). Nikki countered, " Hey, assa spasht bolayecha maazashi. (You should tell me this clearly)."

Later, Arbaz lifted a chair and threw it on the floor.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Bhaucha Dhakka, Aarya Jhadao and Nikki Tamboli got the opportunity to watch a few clips of how people in the show talk about them behind their backs. Nikki witnessed her friends Arbaz Patel, Vaibhav Chavan and Janhvi Killekar speaking against her behind her back which left her speechless.

In one of the conversations, Arbaz mentioned how Nikki has changed right after getting powers and becoming the Captain of the house. Janhvi added that she also felt the same.

In another clip, Janhvi and Aarya were discussing Nikki. Killekar said that she needs to keep a check on herself as she wants to work in the Marathi entertainment industry, meanwhile, Nikki is a face from the Hindi entertainment world and thus what happens inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 show wouldn't really affect her.

Nikki Tamboli's challenge for her team in Bigg Boss Marathi 5

After Nikki watched the clips, she felt betrayed and emotional. When the host of the show Riteish Deshmukh asked her about her thoughts, Nikki mentioned that she is no more a part of team A and added that she'd make sure that no one from the team including Arbaz, Vaibhav, Janhvi, and Ghanshyam will be able to lift the winner's trophy.

As Nikki got herself out of the group, Aarya Jhadao became pally with Arbaz, Ghanshyam, and Janhvi which irked Paddy Kamble. He confronted Aarya and asked how she could forget what the team did to her in the previous week. He also pointed out that Aarya was trying to be friendly with both groups.

