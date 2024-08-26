Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Irina Rudakova eliminated from Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 saw the entry of a foreign contestant for the first time with Irina Rudakova. However, the actress who originally hails from Russia took her exit from the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show this weekend. On the August 25 episode, she and two other contestants were declared to be in the danger zone, and eventually, she was evicted.

This week, four contestants were nominated for elimination- Abhijeet Sawant, Irina Rudakova, Vaibhav Chavan and Aarya Jadhao.

Irina’s elimination made Arbaz Patel and Vaibhav emotional. They cried and Irina hugged the latter before she took her exit from the house. For the unversed, during her time inside, Rudakova was linked with Chavan. She also gave her 50 invested coins to him.

The social media influencer’s elimination didn’t shock the viewers as she was pitted against two of the strongest contestants. After coming out of the house, the host Riteish Deshmukh showed the social media influencer her journey inside the house which moved her to tears. She advised her friends to stay real inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house.

In the episode, actors Kangana Ranaut and Shreyas Talpade appeared to promote their upcoming film, Emergency. They interacted with the host, played a game, and had a great time. They also interacted with the contestants.

Talking about the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, so far Puroshottam Patil, Togita Chavan, Nikhil Damle and Irina Rudakova have been eliminated. The remaining 11 contestants inside the house are Nikki Tamboli, Paddy Kamble, Aarya Jadhao, Abhijeet Sawant, Ghanshyaam Darode, Arbaaz Patel, Varsha Ussgaonkar, Vaibhav Chavan, Ankita Prabhu Walavalkar and, Jahnvi Killekar.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, and it airs at 9 PM on Colors Marathi and on JioCinema.

