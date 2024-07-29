Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house designer Omung Kumar gives comprehensive tour of Chakravyuh-themed lavish set on Riteish Deshmukh's show

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 kickstarted with a bang on July 28, 2024. This season is currently creating too much buzz online as popular star Riteish Deshmukh has stepped in to host the popular reality show. Now, the Bigg Boss house designer Omung Kumar has given a detailed tour of the show to his followers on his social media handle.

Omung Kumar gives detailed tour of Bigg Boss Marathi 5:

Omung Kumar, who has been the art director/designer of Bigg Boss house for years, also designed the abode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, the theme of Chakravyuh comes to life in every corner. The expansive abode is a representation of circles and mazes, with vibrant colors and mesmerizing designs that are sure to leave you in awe.

From the sleek glass seating in the confession room to the elegant semicircular dining table, and not to forget the indulgent bedrooms, including a dedicated space for the captain - every detail of this extraordinary house is crafted to amaze and captivate.

Sharing this post, Omung Kumar captioned, "Welcome to the Fab new Bigg Boss Marathi House, Season 5.

Had a blast designing this swank house of Chakravyuh…"

Bigg Boss Marathi 5, led by Riteish Deshmukh, kickstarted on July 29, 2024. Featuring well-known personalities from various field of entertainment, the show promises unlimited entertainment. The contestants of this hit controversial show are- Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikhil Damle, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar, Yogita Chavan, Janhavi Killekar, Abhijeet Sawant, Ghanshyam Darvade, Irina Rudakova, Nikki Tamboli, Vaibhav Chavan, Arbaz Patel, Aarya Jadhao, Purushottam Dada Patil, Dhananjay Powar and Suraj Chavan.

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 to 4 was hosted by veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar. Bigg Boss Marathi 5 was first announced on May 21, 2024. The show will air on Jio Cinema and Colors Marathi.

