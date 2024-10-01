Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Rakhi Sawant compares contestants’ Marathi to Shakespare; Watch

The finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is hardly a few days away. There are multiple reports doing rounds that the finale is set to happen on October 6. Ahead of the same, Rakhi Sawant has entered the show and made all the contestants laugh out loud.

It all began when Rakhi Sawant was seen doing a serpent dance in front of contestant Varsha Usgaonker. She asked her if she knew about Shakespeare. Rakhi started off her rant by taking blessings from Varsha. "How do you speak so sweetly? Do you know Shakespeare, writer Shakespeare? When your Marathi starts, I start meditating. Look at your eyes and your game is also beautiful."

Rakhi was also seen sitting with her legs in a folded position, inhaling and exhaling deeply in front of Varsha. The makers posted the video with a caption, "उसाचा रस पिऊन झाली आहे तुमची भाषा गोड, राखी सावंतने घेतली वर्षाताईंची फिरकी ‘BIGG BOSS मराठी’, रात्री 9 वाजता, फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि विनामूल्य @officialjiocinema वर."

Talking about Rakhi's fashion, she had donned a simple pink kurti and when she entered the house, she had issues with Bigg Boss' approach towards the other participants. She even addressed Bigg Boss as tharki for accepting I love you from Jhanvi Killekar’s

When Rakhi entered Bigg Boss Marathi 5, she told Bigg Boss that she was his first wife. Nikki Tamboli gets shocked listening to the same. Fans are loving that Rakhi has entered the Bigg Boss house to add the perfect dose of entertainment. One fan also wrote, "Bigg Boss can't be complete without Rakhi". Another had said, "Rakhi should have been sent home a little earlier. It would have been more fun." There was one more fan who wrote, "Rakhi came to compete with Nikki".

Rakhi even called Nikki a cheap copy of Rakhi Sawant after the latter wore her saree and blouse piece. She had even questioned his closeness with now-evicted contestant Arbaz Patel.

For the unversed, Rakhi, along with Abhijeet Bichukale and Anil Thatte, have entered the home as Bigg Boss guests. Rakhi's antics have already left everyone dazed in the controversial reality show.

