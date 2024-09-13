Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and abuse.

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, who has been frequently in the spotlight for controversial reasons, has made an insensitive comment during a recent interview with Times Now/Telly Talk. He denied the existence of marital rape, dismissing it as a fairy tale. But, we must remind him that consent is crucial in all relationships.

While talking about the rape charges that Rakhi Sawant has levied against Adil, he sparked controversy as he discussed the topic of marital rape. He said, "Jitna main dekhta hu, utna to marital rape nahin hota society mein. I know a lot of people and I have many international friends too and I have never heard of marital rape happening. There are very less cases of marital rape than actual rape."

“(As far as I see, marital rape doesn't really happen in society. I know a lot of people, and I have many international friends too, and I've never heard of marital rape happening. There are far fewer cases of marital rape compared to actual rape.)”

He expressed that if a guy and a girl don't feel like doing things together, it indicates a lack of love between them. He added that if a husband forces his wife, they shouldn't stay together because there's no love between them.

Speaking about his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Rakhi Sawant, Adil revealed that the next hearing is scheduled for November this year, requiring Rakhi to return to India. He accused the actress of labeling him as a rapist and a woman beater.

Durrani also responded to the domestic violence allegations made against him by his current wife, Somi Ali Khan. From marriage to divorce, allegations, and harassment accusations, Rakhi Sawant and Adil's relationship ended on a sour note. Earlier this year, Adil tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan.

In March this year, Adil Khan Durrani shared photos of his wedding to Somi Khan. He also posted a picture of them holding their 'Nikah Nama' (marriage certificate).

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

