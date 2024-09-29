Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is approaching its grand finale episode airing on October 6, 2024. In the second last week, host Riteish Deshmukh surprised the contestants with special guests, including Rakhi Sawant, Abhijeet Bichukale, and Anil Thatte. Rakhi Sawant had everyone laughing with her lively presence in the house.

Upon her entrance, Rakhi instantly made an impact, expressing her grievances about Bigg Boss' treatment of other contestants. She humorously labeled Bigg Boss as ‘tharki’ for accepting Jhanvi Killekar’s declaration of love.

Rakhi didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing the housemates. She accused Nikki Tamboli of wearing her saree and blouse, dubbing her the "Sasti version of Rakhi Sawant," and even inquired about Nikki's relationship with Arbaz Patel.

In a promo for Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli's mother informed her about Arbaz Patel's engagement to Leeza Bindra. For those who may not be aware, Arbaz had been developing a romantic connection with Nikki during their stint in the house.

While chatting with Abhijeet Sawant, she playfully fell onto him and began flirting. Instead of calling Pandharinath Kamble "Paddy," she referred to him as "Daddy," which had everyone in fits of laughter.

Varsha Usgaonkar is the most seasoned contestant in the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. Rakhi Sawant commended Varsha's proficiency in Marathi, calling her "Marathi's Shakespeare."

Rakhi Sawant thoroughly enjoyed her time with the housemates, playfully referring to Jhanvi Killekar as ‘Naagin’ and declaring herself the first wife of Bigg Boss. She later danced with Abhijeet, Nikki, and Jhanvi to the song Chandra. Rakhi expressed her gratitude to Bigg Boss for the chance to return to the house and wished the contestants the best, encouraging them to give their all in the finale week.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episode, Gashmeer Mahajani and Prajakta Mali will be joining the house as special guests. Bigg Boss Marathi 5, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh premiered on July 28, 2024, with an exciting launch episode, showcasing 16 celebrities competing against one another.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti's bold remark on Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar's finale stunt; ‘What a waste..’