Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant targets Nikki Tamboli, Abhijit Bichukale threatens to damage things

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been creating quite a buzz on the internet ever since it premiered. Its interesting contestants and Riteish Deshmukh's addition have made this season a memorable one. Tonight's episode also promises to be filled with entertainment and drama as former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale will be seen entering the show. In the new promo, Rakhi can be seen targeting Nikki Tamboli.

Colors Marathi dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Drama Queen Rakhi Sawant make a smashing entry into the Bigg Boss house. After entering the house, Rakhi says, "Hello Bigg Boss, I am back. Your first wife!"

Seeing her, Nikki Tamboli says, "Haye Rabba!" While the contestants are in a freeze state, Rakhi arrives and tells her, "Nikki... sasti Rakhi Sawant (Nikki... cheap Rakhi Sawant)." She then dances and says, "Now, only my reign will begin in Bigg Boss house."

Again, Rakhi Sawant targets Nikki and says, "Nikki Tamboli, sodun yenar tula Amboli (Nikki Tamboli, I will leave you in Amboli)." After hearing this, Nikki gets angry and the promo ends.

For the uninformed, this is not the first time when Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant will come face-to-face. Rakhi and Nikki were together in Bigg Boss Season 14, led by Salman Khan. During their stint here, the two were constantly at loggerheads.

The channel shared another promo on its official social media page. This promo featured Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame Abhijit Bichukale. After he entered, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, Abhijit said greeted everyone. All contestants were giggling as Abhijit entered the house.

Abhijit then slammed contestant Ankita for doing wrong to Sooraj. He then expressed his anger and said, "I feel so angry. I can destroy anything in this house." Abhijit is seen going into the kitchen in order to pick things to destroy. All the contestants look shocked seeing Abhijit's behavior.

With Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale's entry, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 tonight's episode will be worth watching. Led by Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024.

