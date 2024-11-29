Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Nikki Tamboli admits it was 'love at first sight' when she saw Arbaz Patel; here's WHY she calls him 'dominating'

Celeb couple Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have been the talk of the town since the conclusion of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The duo has garnered immense love for their undeniable chemistry. Recently, in an interview with a portal, Nikki revealed how they developed feelings for each other and expressed that it was love at first sight for her.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel opened up about their first reaction after seeing each other on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Revealing her experience, Nikki shared, "It was kind of love at first sight. I was single." Nikki explained that she was astonished to see Arbaz Patel on stage for the first time.

Nikki revealed how she doesn't feel attracted quickly to anyone, but she spent two months with Arbaz in the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house and observed his nature. She expressed how she wished for a person who is similar to her and has the trait of being "obsessed."

Nikki Tamboli added, "He is too much into me, which I like. He is also very dominating and career-oriented wise. He tells me what work to do. He checks and takes care of my messages and emails and advises me if the work is not good. Everything he takes care."

Advertisement

When Arbaz Patel was asked to share his reaction after seeing Nikki, he revealed he had no idea that Nikki would be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. He admitted, "When I was backstage, I heard Nikki's voice. Everyone knows Nikki by her voice (chuckles). I was told to wear goggles during the entry, but I refused. But when I heard Nikki's voice, I agreed to wear the glasses as I wanted to see Nikki nicely."

Nikki and Arbaz admitted that their bonding was spontaneous, and they started talking during the premiere episode on the stage itself. He even mentioned how they were accused of faking their connection even though they were really in love with each other.

For the uninformed, Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli fell in love during their stint in Riteish Deshmukh-led show, Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Post their stint in the show, the lovebirds are going headstrong. Fans often shop NikBaz on social media and shower immense love on them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finalist says ‘I was shattered’ when her mom revealed that Arbaz Patel is engaged