Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's Instagram and Twitter bio is raw, real 'sad but true'

Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3, which is creating waves on the internet daily. The controversial reality show is filled with lots of excitement and drama, but it is Konkona Sen Sharma's ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey who has a huge fan following. Many of us know him through his work and fights in the Bigg Boss house, but did you ever know what his Instagram and Twitter bio reads like? Well, in today's digital age, bios are everything.

Ranvir Shorey's Instagram, Twitter bio deserve your attention:

Ranvir Shorey's Instagram and Twitter bios have clever one-liners summing up his thoughts, emotions, and maybe his whole life. His Instagram bio reads, "Sad, but true. Actor. Songwriter. Humorist." While his Twitter bio says, "Actor. Songwriter. Humorist. Alleged X-Troll. Honesty before kindness. Sad, but true. बटेंगे, तो बंटते ही चले जाएँगे। Abuse/Hate = #InstaBlock."

Take a look at the same-

You can seek inspiration from Shorey's bio if you want to skip Googling quotes for good bios for your feed. Talking about his bio, gives a personal touch, is direct, funny, thoughtful, and screams, "Seedhi baat no bakwas (Come straight to the point.)"

More about Ranvir Shorey's personal life:

In one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss, the actor spoke at length about his divorce from Konkona, revealing what impact the feminist movement had on personal bonds and the entertainment world. Ranvir Shorey opened his heart to Naezy, revealing details about his separation.

The Tiger 3 actor had revealed, "Yeh industry ka koi lena dena nahi hai. Yeh zamane ka, jaha duniya hai na, usse lena dena hai (This has nothing to do with the industry. It has to do with the times, with the world we live in.)"

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been all about the actor making big revelations about his relationship dynamics candidly. There have also been other participants who shared their stories from the past. Shorey's discussion about his divorce and society-related factors, adding as an influential factor, added a lot of depth to the reality show. Fans are surely going to ponder about Ranvir talking about the feminist movement and how gender dynamics have changed in today's complex world.

