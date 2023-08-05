Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev argue during task; Will the inmates get premium ration?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E49: The anticipation for the winner is building up as Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, nears its conclusion. Currently, there are 8 contestants in the Bigg Boss house and the inmates who are nominated to get evicted this week are Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid. In the last episode, Abhishek Malhan was declared as the last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he won against Pooja Bhatt. Episode 49 witnessed an intense weekly ration task, where Captain Abhishek played a crucial role in obtaining the premium ration for the house.

Ration task:

In the 49th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan, the last captain, gets a special task from Bigg Boss. He has to choose a housemate for punishment based on certain criteria given by Bigg Boss throughout the day. According to the first criterion, Abhishek was supposed to pick a person who has played dirty in the game and needs to clean up. Abhishek chooses Bebika Dhurve for this punishment. Bebika is then told to do the laundry, and Abhishek has to supervise her during the task.

Captain Abhishek asks Bigg Boss if he can have Bebika Dhurve wash his personal clothes. Bigg Boss agrees, saying he can do anything as he is the captain. Abhishek happily brings out his clothes, and Elvish also gives his clothes to Bebika for washing. While Bebika comments on Abhishek's lack of humanity, Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid discuss Abhishek's two-faced behavior. After a few minutes, Bigg Boss announces the end of the first round.

In the next round, Abhishek is asked to choose someone who was doing well in the beginning of the show but has become less noticeable now. He picks Manisha Rani for this task. As a punishment, Manisha has to polish shoes in the BOOT POLISH corner. She takes the punishment happily, saying she needed it.

Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan argue:

In the final round, Bigg Boss asks Abhishek to pick two contestants who don't express their opinions openly and talk about others behind their backs. Abhishek chooses Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. As a punishment, Bigg Boss tells Jiya and Avinash to make fun of their fellow contestants and laugh at them directly. Jiya and Avinash got offended by Abhishek's decision and both had an argument with him. While Jiya just asked Abhishek about his decision, Avinash seemed more upset due to which he got into a heated argument.

Abhishek questioned Avinash about why he didn't stand up for himself when Elvish disrespected him earlier. Avinash responded by saying that he did talk to Elvish Yadav about it. Avinash became angry and refused to do the assigned task. Abhishek criticized Avinash, calling him a weak contestant and suggesting that if he wants to leave the house, he can open the gate for him. Avinash replied that he doesn't have such low standards. Abhishek shot back, saying that Avinash doesn't know his true standards yet.

During the argument, Pooja Bhatt urged Avinash to perform the task, but he refused, stating that he won't do it because Abhishek is the captain. Abhishek criticized Avinash's journey in the show, calling it a joke. Jiya intervened, saying it was not fair to say that. Abhishek shared with Manisha that Avinash is stubborn about not doing the task because he wants more attention and footage. Manisha agreed, saying that Avinash and Jiya indeed don't express their opinions openly, and Abhishek's decision is right.

Pooja suggested Abhishek to name someone else for the task, but he refused, believing that Avinash Sachdev is just interested in gossiping. Abhishek warned the housemates that if Avinash's refusal affects the ration, it won't be his fault. Later, Abhishek requested Avinash to do the task for the sake of ration, but he still refused.

After the task ended, Bigg Boss announced that the housemates earned a basic ration and not the premium one because Abhishek couldn't complete the tasks successfully. Abhishek taunted Avinash, saying that the negative things he said about him in the past were actually true.

Abhishek and Avinash got into a heated argument, shouting at each other and exchanging insults. They called each other selfish, duffer, ugly, and dumb. Elvish joined in and made fun of Avinash, calling him stupid and dumb too. Avinash took a dig at Abhishek, mentioning that he doesn't listen to his mother. Jad Hadid advised both of them not to bring their parents into their fight.

Abhishek told Avinash that if he hadn't been stubborn about not doing the task, they could have earned the premium ration. Avinash responded that they still got the basic ration, so why are they so concerned about it. Manisha and Abhishek mocked Avinash, saying it was foolish of him to claim they are only talking about ration when the task was about earning it. The argument went on, and Avinash even told Jad that he wanted to apologize to Abhishek for not doing the task, but Abhishek's mean comments made him change his mind. Despite this, Avinash and Abhishek's fight continued for a long time.

