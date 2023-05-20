Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Salman Khan will shoot for its promo

Soon after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 concluded with MC Stan lifting the winner's trophy, rumours of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began, with speculative names of hosts and contestants doing the rounds. Its first season, which was unveiled in 2021, was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, while Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of that season. Now, as the makers gear up for the second edition of the digital reality show, Salman Khan is gearing up to headline this one, and Pinkvilla has learnt that he is shooting for the promo today.

“Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo today in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun, while the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, reportedly some of the celebrities approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2 include Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Shivam Sharma and Rajeev Sen.

Bigg Boss OTT 1

Some of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 were Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan, among a few others. Shamita and Raqesh had fallen in love on the show, however, they parted ways a few months after exiting from the reality series.

Furthermore, while it is yet unclear when will Bigg Boss Season 17 roll, some of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16 were Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot.

