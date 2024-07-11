Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Munisha Khatwani on Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik slap incident; 'benefit of doubt...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has so far had four contestants eliminated from the house. Munisha Khatwani is the latest personality to be evicted. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the celebrity tarot card reader opened up about the slap controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik. She did underline that violence is not right and, at the same time, had another opinion about the YouTuber being given the benefit of the doubt. Let us dive into the details!

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Munisha Khatwani on Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slapgate

While talking to Pinkvilla, Munisha Khatwani addressed the ongoing Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slapgate controversy. The evicted contestant said, "Mere do point of view hain. One is that violence is not okay in general, and I think Anil sir bhi yeh baat keh chuke hain (Anil sir has also said this). He has given Armaan a lot of strict warnings on that."

She further added, "But because husband-wife ka relationship hai, yeh thoda sa benefit of doubt kisi ko bhi dena padega kyunki (it is a husband-wife relationship, one will have to give a little benefit of doubt because) I'm also married."

Have a look at the full video here:

Munisha Khatwani's equation with Vishal Pandey

In the show, Munisha shared a friendly bond with Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. She spent most of her time with the duo. In the same conversation with us, Khatwani remarked that she wants either Pandey or Kataria to win Bigg Boss OTT 3 and lift the trophy.

Advertisement

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants who are still in the game are Chandrika Dixit, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan Khan, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Naezy.

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik has been nominated for the entire season after he slapped Vishal for his comment on Kritika Malik.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!