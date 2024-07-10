Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik claims Lovekesh Kataria was nowhere to be found amidst Elvish Yadav's arrest; says, 'Yeh uska badappan hai...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The nation is talking about the major controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik. While the groups weren't formed initially in the show, the incident enabled contestants to pick sides and form groups. In the July 9, 2024, episode of the show, Armaan Malik was seen sharing his opinion regarding Lovekesh Kataria and his friendship with Elvish Yadav.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik's claim on Elvish Yadav-Lovekesh Kataria's friendship

In the previous episode, Armaan Malik Armaan Malik passed a pointed remark about Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav's friendship. Armaan claimed:

"Yeh toh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, maine toh bahar bhi dekha hai inko. Jab Elvish pe musibat aayi thi na saare dhundne se bhi nahi mil rahe they yeh. Dur dur tak searching mey bhi nahi they. Yeh uska badappan hai, jo inko saath rakhta hai."

(This is the Bigg Boss house, but I have seen them outside too. When Elvish was in trouble, no one could find them no matter how hard they searched. They were nowhere to be found. It is his greatness that he still keeps them with him.)

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Lovekesh Kataria exposed as Baharwala in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Advertisement

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss threw a major googly at Lovekesh Kataria and announced that he failed him as the spy of the house (Baharwala). Bigg Boss revealed that he was disappointed with his sly conversations with his friend Vishal Pandey.

Bigg Boss also announced to evict Lovekesh Kataria. However, he asked the housemates to perform a physical task until the next announcement, if they wanted Kataria to be retained in the show.

Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari and Sana Makbul helped Kataria by performing the task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik refrains from wearing deep neck top after Vishal Pandey's comment