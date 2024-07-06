Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 5: Vishal Pandey admits feeling guilty about finding Armaan Malik's wife Kritika beautiful; says 'Bhabhi sundar hai'

It has been almost two weeks since Bigg Boss OTT 3 started airing. So far, the contestants have participated in several tasks and faced numerous challenges inside the controversial house. Tonight's episode (July 5, 2024) had Vishal Pandey admitting himself feeling guilty about finding Kritika Malik beautiful. He was having a conversation with Lovekesh Kataria and discussed the same with him. So, let us dive into the details!

Vishal Pandey compliments Kritika Malik

In one of the segments of the episode, Kritika Malik got ready and was seen wearing a denim skirt featuring a front slit which she paired with a cute pink top. When Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria were having a conversation with Munisha Khatwani, she went to them. That was when the social media influencer complimented her and said, "Makeup ke bina jyada achhe lagte ho aap (You look more beautiful without makeup)."

To this, Kritika did not say anything and casually went away. The next moment, Vishal told Kataria, "Ek cheez ke liye guilty hun main yahan pe (I am guilty of one thing here)." When the YouTuber asked what it was about, Vishal said that he could not mention the reason. Lovekesh stated that he doesn't feel guilty about anything.

Landing a reply, Pandey remarked, "Arehh matlab waisa nahi guilty. Uss cheez ka...arehh yaar nahi bata sakta (Oh, I mean not type of guilty. I can't tell you about that thing)." However, later, he insisted that he could tell the reason but in Lovekesh's ears. And then Vishal commented, "Bhabhi sundar lagti hai. Achhe way mein bol raha hun (Bhabhi looks beautiful. I am speaking in a good way)." Further, Lovekesh started teasing him for the same.

Have a look at one of the promos from Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Nominated contestants of this week

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 currently has 7 nominated contestants for this week. The list includes Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, and Armaan Malik.

