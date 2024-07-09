Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik engage in ugly spat over food; former says, 'Tum kaun ho yahan ke'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats with its intriguing twists and turns. Apart from the Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik slap controversy, the house has been witnessing a change in dynamics among the other housemates. In a new promo released by the makers, Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik are seen at loggerheads as they fight over food. Although they haven't shared any friendly bond, they seemed cordial. But now, the promo hints at something else.

Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik's heated exchange

In one of the promos, Lovekesh Kataria can be seen questioning Armaan for not eating the food after forcing the cooking department to prepare it. What started as an argument turned into an ugly spat after they started landing pointed remarks at each other.

The clip starts with Kataria asking Malik, "Tumne khana banwaya, khaya kyun nahi time pe bhai (You got the food prepared, why didn't you eat it on time?)." Armaan replies, "Main khau chahe naa khau, meri marzi hai na. Banwaunga toh pehle (I may or may not eat it; it is my wish. I will get it prepared on time)."

To this, Lovekesh loses his cool and remarks, "Tum kaun ho yahan ke, tum order dete firte ho. Pradhan ho kya kahin ke? (Who are you here? You go around giving orders. Are you the minister or something?)" Armaan firmly agrees, leading to a more aggressive verbal fight.

The promo is captioned, "Kya badh jayega Bigg Boss ke ghar ka taapmaan jab khaane ko lekar ladenge Lovekesh or Armaan? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight 9pm (Will the temperature of Bigg Boss house increase when Lovekesh and Armaan will enter with food? Watch for Jaanne #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight 9PM)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's controversy

In one of the episodes, Vishal and Lovekesh were having a conversation wherein the former admitted feeling guilty about finding Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika, beautiful. Later, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Payal Malik made an appearance on the show and exposed Vishal. This led to a heated confrontation between him and Armaan.

Things escalated when the duo got into a physical altercation, and Armaan slapped Vishal. The incident sparked controversy and ignited a huge debate on social media among netizens. Several celebrities extended support to Pandey, and on the other hand, Payal Malik has been receiving flak from a section of internet users for criticizing Vishal.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Vishal's sister addressed Payal Malik's claims and said that one should not support their family by making wrong allegations about someone. She expressed, "You (Payal) should have shown this support for yourself also at one time. I think you did not raise your voice then, but now you are raising your voice because you have a stage and fame. I am afraid of what they will do tomorrow."

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the controversial reality show has so far witnessed four evictions. The nominated contestants of this week are Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. This week's nomination task had the contestants write letters to two housemates whom they wanted to save.

