Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Poulomi Das calls her Italian ex-BF 'dumb'; says, 'I was the best thing that you had'

The recently evicted contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Poulomi Das interacted with the media and spoke about her unfair eviction. After coming out of the show, Das has been on fire and sharing her thoughts on social media about the politics in the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Poulomi spoke at length about her eviction and also talked about her Italian ex-boyfriend.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Poulomi Das on her Italian ex-boyfriend

Poulomi Das has been vocal about her breakup with her Italian boyfriend which happened around November-December last year. She spoke about him on multiple occasions inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She was seen breaking down in tears as she shared a bit of her story with tarot card reader and co-contestant Munisha Khatwani.

When Pinkvilla asked Polulomi to send out a message to her ex, she said, "Baby, you're dumb." The actress continued, "I was the best thing that you had but it's in the past so I wish you all the best for your life."

Take a look at Poulomi Das' interview with Pinkvilla here:

In the previous episodes, Poulomi Das also mentioned that she wanted to do Bigg Boss OTT 3 to make a statement to her ex-boyfriend. She also opened up about the reason for their breakup. Das told Naezy that her ex-BF didn't want her to work and she didn't want to give up on her career.

Poulomi Das on her eviction

Sharing her thoughts on her eviction, Poulomi revealed that she didn't expect her eviction to happen so soon and stated that she is not eliminated by the viewers but a spy in the house.

For the unversed, Das was evicted by Baharwala (spy) Lovekesh Kataria when he was asked to choose between his friend Munisha Khatwani and Poulomi Das.

The Dil Hi Toh Hai actress also shared her thoughts on Shivani Kumari and mentioned that she is fake.

