Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jul 2: Shivani Kumari gets hair lice; Munisha Khatwani targets her over 'hygiene' issues

Bigg Boss OTT is becoming more entertaining day by day. With each passing episode, the dynamics among the housemates change significantly, leading to much more drama and verbal spats. Tonight (July 2, 2024), Kritika Malik noticed lice in Shivani Kumari's hair and informed the latter about it. Meanwhile, the young vlogger asked Bigg Boss to send some medicated shampoo or any other product but asserted that having lice is no big deal and is common.

However, Munisha Khatwani reacted differently. The master of the house handed over a comb and two bottles of medicated shampoos to Kritika Malik and asked her to inform the housemates about the same. Later, the tarot card reader claimed that Shivani lied about her hair lice.

Munisha Khatwani targets Shivani Kumari

After Kritika Malik informed the housemates about Shivani having lice in her hair, Munisha came to the bedroom area to confirm if it was true. When everyone said yes, the celebrity tarot card reader angrily remarked, " She is lying straight on my face." To this, Sana Makbul asserted that Shivani might be feeling ashamed of it but it's not a big deal.

However. Munisha went on to add, "Hygiene ki baat hai Sana. Humo bhi ho sakta hai (It's a matter of hygiene, Sana. It can also happen to us). Juyein (lice) is a very big problem. Give me a counter reply, the actress mentioned that Shivani doesn't sleep next to her. To this, Khatwani explained that they all interact closely, and hence, the problem can pass very easily. Furthermore, the tarot card reader wanted an explanation for Shivani lying about it.

Vishal Pandey advises Munisha Khatwani

Later, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, and several other housemates comforted Shivani Kumari and told her not to feel ashamed of it. After a while, Vishal Pandey came to Munisha and said, "Inn sab cheezon ka mudda banna chahiye kya? Yeh bahut small issue hai, ispe yeh sab karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Should all these things become an issue? This is a very small issue, there is no need to do all this on it)."

