Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Poulomi Das slams Shivani Kumari for commenting on her skin color

Poulomi Das became the third contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The model who was eliminated during a mid-week elimination made headlines during her short time in the house, primarily for her tiff with contestant Shivani Kumari. Now, after getting out of the house, Pinkvilla got in touch with Poulomi to hear about her thoughts on Kumari’s comments.

Poulomi Das on Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Shivani Kumari’s comments on her skin color

On several occasions inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Shivani Kumari commented on model Poulomi Das’s appearance and skin color. She even used the term, “Girls like you,” during an argument which enraged the model. Now, talking to us, Poulomi shared her thoughts on the same. She said, “Education is very important for everyone.”

She further elaborated on her message for the social media influencer from Uttar Pradesh and said, “By the way, you are an influencer, so make sure about the kind of word that you use because you are influencing people.”

“Earlier, people didn’t have the guts to comment ill things about me, my color, and my appearance. I’m getting a lot of bashes, people are calling me kaali, kalouti, andhere mein nahi dikhti hain, dayne, chudail,” added the evicted contestant.

In the same conversation, when we asked her which contestant was fake, she named Shivani Kumari.

What happened between Poulomi Das and Shivani Kumari?

There were several fights between Poulomi Das and Shivani Kumari. The latter even commented on her skin color, her bikini photos, the clothes she wears, and other stuff. It was her comment, “Tum jaisi ladkiyan (Girls like you),” that made Poulomi furious. She was visibly upset during the Weekend Ka Vaar when host Anil Kapoor didn’t address the issue.

In one of the latest incidents, the two had a fight when Poulomi fell during a task. She accused Shivani of pushing her and vented out at her and the latter said that she shouldn’t have worn heels if she can’t walk in them.

The contestants of the house were mere spectators to their fights.

