Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jul 2: Did Poulomi Das hint at her Italian ex-boyfriend? 'Main roti hun sirf ek hi launde ke wajah se'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is garnering much viewership owing to its endless drama and verbal fights among contestants. In today's episode (Jul 2), Poulomi Das and Shivani Kumari resolved their differences over the incident wherein they accused each other of pushing one another.

The actress, along with Sana Sultan, came to the young vlogger and had a firm conversation with her regarding the same. Meanwhile, Sana walked away, and Poulomi was heard explaining why she wants to win the show.

Did Poulomi Das take a dig at her Italian ex-boyfriend?

While talking to Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das told her, "Tumko kabhi bhi kisi bhi cheez ke liye zarurat pade, badi didi samjh ke mujhse puchh lena. Main teko bina partial huye teko bataungi (If you ever need anything, just ask me as if I am your elder sister. I will tell you everything without being partial)."

To this, Shivani stated that she always intends to make people laugh. The young vlogger also explained that the participants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house don't seem to like her jokes as they are more professional. The Naagin 6 actress agreed with her views. Later, when Poulomi insisted on hugging her warmly, Shivani complained that the actress used cuss words for her.

As an explanation, Poulomi remarked, "Main pain mein kabhi nahi roti hun. Main roti hun sirf ek hi launde ke wajah se. Jiske kaaran main yeh show mein aayi hun. Aur mujhe jeetna sirf isliye nahi hai ki mujhe yeh sab dikhana hai. Mujhe sirf uss launde ko dikhana hai (I never cry in pain. I cry only because of one guy. Because of which, I have come to this show. And I don't want to win just because I have to show all this. I just want to show it to that guy)."

So, although she did not mention any name, it seemed like Das was apparently referring to her Italian ex-boyfriend, whom she parted ways with in November last year.

Nominated contestants

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 for this week are Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Munisha Khatwani, Naezy, and Chandrika Dixit.

