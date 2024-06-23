Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sai Ketan Rao reveals what advice he received from rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar

Sai Ketan Rao is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a big fanbase, too. The actor rose to fame after playing the lead role in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. He became a household name after essaying the main role in Imlie. Currently, the actor is locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Before entering the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, Si Ketan Rao exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla. While talking to us, he revealed about discussing his participation in the Bigg Boss house with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar.

Sai Ketan Rao reveals what advice Shivangi Khedkar gave:

When asked how his close ones reacted to his participation, Sai Ketan Rao said, "Yes, yes, with everyone, Shivangi, my close friends, my family… So everyone is happy, and of course, everyone is nervous with me again ki kyasa hoga, kya hoga. Toh unhone bas kaha hain ki do your best, ye maat socho ki agar tum jaldi bahar aaoge ya late bahar aaoe, ayesa kuch maat sochna, jyase tum ho, wayse tum perform karke bahar aa jana (They just said to do your best, don't think about what will happen if you come out of the house early or late. Be the way you are)."

In the same interview, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sai Ketan Rao spoke in detail regarding his participation in the controversial reality show.

Speaking of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's bond, both connected while shooting for a popular show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Sai and Shivangi gained massive popularity due to their compelling on-screen chemistry in the show. Fans also appreciate their off-screen bond. Despite frequent rumors of their relationship, Sai and Shivangi have never confirmed dating.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Led by Anil Kapoor, the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already the talk of the town as sixteen interesting celebrities and personalities hailing from different backgrounds have stepped inside Bigg Boss's house. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, the contestants will have access to mobile phones.

Also, among the sixteen contestants, celebrity Sana Sultaan Khan will be a spy with special access to the outer world. However, she has to hide this secret from the 16 contestants to be safe in the show.

