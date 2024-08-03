Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sana Makbul on Ranvir Shorey calling her 'undeserving' winner; 'Har haara hua player yahi bolega'

Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3 ended with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. She received the maximum number of votes, beating Naezy, who became the first runner-up of the show. The moment she was announced as the winner, the actor couldn't keep calm and hugged her mother. Later, Makbul exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and addressed Ranvir Shorey's 'undeserving' remark.'

While talking to us, the Tiger 3 actor asserted that he respects Bigg Boss' decision but believes Sana Makbul is not the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Reacting to the same, Sana said, "Har haara hua player yahi bolega ki (Every lost player will say that) she doesn't deserve but the irony" and then flaunted her winning trophy.

Further, she spoke about emerging victorious after being called a vamp. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor flaunted her outfit which featured feathers and remarked, "Aaj main shutarmurgh lag rahi hun (I look like an ostrich); see my feathers. And ek cheez bolna chahungi ki (I want to say that) ostrich are very fast, very intelligent. So, shutarmurgh jeet gaya. Yeh main khud apne aap ko bol rahi hun (Ostrich has won. I am saying this to myself)."

Watch the full interview here:

When it came to the equation of Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey, the two never got along. It was quite common to see them locking horns during tasks and arguing over house duties. When they were locked inside the controversial house, one of their verbal altercations went viral on social media, wherein the Bollywood actor called her 'Naagin' and Makbul's counter reply added fuel to the fire.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale witnessed Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao gracing the show ahead of the release of their horror-comedy film, Stree 2. The Anil Kapoor-led show saw Naezy emerge as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey become the second runner-up.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Twitter Review: Netizens feel 'disappointed', miss Salman Khan and call episode 'no less than a torture'