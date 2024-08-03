Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Twitter Review: Netizens feel 'disappointed', miss Salman Khan and call episode 'no less than a torture'

After weeks of argument, physical fights, verbal altercations, and nomination tasks, all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are now out of the controversial house as the show wrapped with the grand finale on August 2. From Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao gracing the show to promote Stree 2 to contestants having a heartfelt conversation with their families, drama truly unfolded on the sets.

While social media is already flooded with reactions to Sana Makbul winning the trophy, another section of the users shared their opinions on the finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and reviewed whether it was exciting or matched their expectations. Let us take a look at a few tweets.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, "Disappointing!! #AnilKapoor hosted #BiggBossOTT3finale episode had no entertainment and felt flat. क्या ही चल रहा था। बस लगा की भाई अब तो खत्म कर दो यार (What is happening? Let the episode just get finished)."

Another praised Anil Kapoor but felt the absence of Salman Khan in the finale episode and penned, "#BiggBossOTT3Finale was good but lagged the presence of #SalmanKhan - the host. Although I love #AnilKapoor but still!!! This season was decent, hope better contestants come in the next one. Although, I heard #BiggBoss Season 18 is coming. Will wait for that!!"

"#BiggBossOTT3Finale was flop! No excitement and no thrill. While #SanaMakbul is deserving Winner, the finale episode was no less than a torture!!," a tweet read.

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor's hosting left the netizens divided. While many lauded the Fighter actor, several recalled how Salman Khan hosts the show.

An admirer of Anil Kapoor mentioned, "One of my favorite host of #BiggbossOTT3 by #AnilKapoor sir.we know that many unacceptable things happen like eviction of deserving contestants and all..but we know that this is not in your control.Lot's of love Anil Kapoor sir best hosting ever."

One of the X users wrote, "आज पता चल गया। सलमान खान ही होस्टिंग कर सकता है। जब सलमान खान विनर डिसाइड करता है तो वह खिलाड़ी के साथ खेलता है। अनिल कपूर ने तो डायरेक्ट ही जीता दिया। (Today I got to know that only Salman Khan can host. When Salman Khan decides the winner, he plays with the player. Anil Kapoor announced the winner directly)."

For the unversed, the finale episode saw the evicted contestants cheering up for their favourites. Also, Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik had a heated confrontation.

