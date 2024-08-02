Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar confirm relationship; are they planning to get married this year?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started. Sai Ketan Rao is in a steady relationship with Shivangi Khedkar. Today, when she came to meet him in the Bigg Boss house, her reaction was priceless as she reacted to him accepting their bond in the Bigg Boss house.

It all began when Shivangi Khedkar entered the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 3 to cheer for her boyfriend, Sai Ketan Rao. They shared cozy moments together, and Shivani asked, "What was this thing about? I got so many calls regarding Anil sir asking you something."

Khedekar further told Sai Ketan, "I got calls and I was like dekho hamari koi baat nai hui hai. Hume aisa kuch pata nao hai. (Look, we haven't talked about anything. We don't know anything about this.)" Let Sai come out and then hum uss baare mei baat karenge. Sai indirectly said that he wants to get married this year.

Well, rumors have been going on for a long time that Sai was in a steady relationship with Shivangi Khedkar, and it has been a while now. It is interesting to note that the duo had met on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, the show they had done together. Sai and Shivangi never agreed to be in a relationship, but he stunned everyone in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

It was cute to see once in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Anil teased Sai with his girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar's name, which left everyone stunned. Anil also said he had heard rumors that marriage was on the cards for Rao this year.

Well, the much-awaited moment has arrived when Anil Kapoor will announce tonight the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The finalists for this season are Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Rapper Naezy.

Talking more about today's finale episode, Anil Kapoor was seen doing the perfect steps on Naach Punjaaban. All the previous contestants come on the stage to show their perfect moves. The live cast of the finale also saw Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao gracing the house to promote their film Stree 2.

