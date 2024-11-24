Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik issues clarification over assaulting YouTuber, ‘Views ke liye ye itna gir gaya tha ki…’

Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber and former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3, has made headlines following allegations of assaulting a Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh. Reports claim that Armaan, along with a group of men, went to Saurabh's house in Jwalapur on Wednesday night and attacked him.

In response to the allegations, Armaan Malik released a video statement explaining his side of the story. He claimed that his actions were a result of Saurabh's repeated abusive behavior towards his 1.5-year-old daughter. According to Armaan Malik, Saurabh made a YouTube video with a thumbnail that read, "Armaan ne kiya apne beti ka r*pe."

"Views ke liye yeh ladka itna gir gaya tha ki isne humare gharpe koi nahi choda. Insaan ko doob marna chaiye, jab koi kisi ki beti ke liye bol de toh. Har pal yeh rehta tha ki, 'Aaj nahi kal action hoga.' Humne complain bhi kar rakhi hai. Kisi ki beti 1.5 year ki hai, uske liye itni tipni, yeh comment nahi tha, but 10-minute ka video tha," Malik said as quoted by Times Now.

(This boy stooped so low for views that he left no one in our family untouched. A person should feel ashamed when they say such things about someone's daughter. It was always in my mind that 'if not today, then tomorrow, action will be taken.' We had already filed a complaint. His comments were not just a remark about my 1.5-year-old daughter, but a 10-minute-long video.)

Armaan explained that he initially went to Saurabh’s house to talk, but the situation escalated due to Saurabh’s remarks. He revealed that he had also contacted the police during the incident. "Hum baat karne gaye the, usne bakwas bazzi ki aur uske baat bohot saari cheezin kharab ho gayi thi. Humne 100 number call kar di thi (I went to talk and he started saying random stuff and things got worse. I dialled 100)," Armaan stated.

Advertisement

The former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant further accused Saurabh of targeting his family for fame over the last two years. He claimed that Haridwar police had taken strict action, including deleting Saurabh’s controversial videos, and had mediated a compromise between the two parties.

Despite the controversy, Armaan expressed willingness to apologize if his audience believed his actions were wrong. “Yeh ladke ne 2 saal se hadd macha rakhi thi... Uske baad compromise karwaya, woh bhi isilye hua kyuki meine uski mother ka haalat dekha, (This guy has crossed all limits since 2 years... I compromised after seeing his mother's condition),” he shared, adding that his decision to settle the matter was influenced by Saurabh’s mother’s condition.

Armaan Malik rose to fame earlier this year when he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. The family often makes headlines owing to controversies in their personal as well as professional lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik breaks silence on his third marriage; Payal Malik says 'Voh humare pati se pyaar karegi...'