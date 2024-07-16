Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Adnaan Shaikh to get evicted for sharing outside information? Makers tease MAJOR twist

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finally had its first wild card entry! Adnaan Shaikh entered the house yesterday (July 15) and received a warm welcome from the contestants. However, Lovekesh Kataria was a bit disappointed in him after Adnaan claimed that the YouTuber had been using Vishal for the game. In one of the segments of the show, the master of the house warned Adnaan not to share outside information with the housemates.

As per the latest promo, Adnaan Shaikh is heard sharing outside news related to films, cricket, and other stuff. Responding to this, Bigg Boss makes a shocking decision. Will he get evicted?

Did Adnaan Shaikh break the rules inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

In one of the recent promos released by the maker from the official social media handles of Jio Cinema, we hear Vishal Pandey asking Adnaan Shaikh about the Kalki 2898 AD movie's performance at the box office. Sharing his own experience, the wild card entrant replied, "Bhai main aadhi pe hi bahar nikal aaya (I came out of the theatre midway)."

The next moment, Lovekesh Kataria asks him, "Yeh bata de, India World Cup jeet ya nahi jeet (Let us know if India won the World Cup or not?)." Adnaan gets excited and overwhelmingly shares that the Indian team became the T20 World Cup winner, and the team played well.

Advertisement

Further, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather in the living area. The promo then transitions to the living area, where the contestants are seen seated on the sofa except Adnaan, who was made to stand with a newspaper in his hands.

Talking to him, Bigg Boss says, "Aapko shayad iss ghar mein rehne aur iss khel ko khelne ka shauk nahi hai. Balki niyamo ke daayre mein reh rahe gharwaalo ko bahar ki breaking news dene ka zyada shauk hai. Yeh kaam toh aapse behtar yeh akhbaar kar dega. Toh kyun na isi ko ghar mein rakhte hain aur aapko yahan se rawana karte hain. Ek kaam kijiye Adnaan, isi waqt ghar ke mukhya dwar se hote huye ghar ke bahar aa jaaiye."

"(You probably do not like to live in this house and play this game. Rather, you are more interested in giving outside news to people living within the limits of rules. This newspaper will do this work better than you. So why not keep it and let you stay away from here? Do one thing Adnaan, exit the house via the main door)."

Advertisement

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Adnaan ne toda Bigg Boss ka niyam? Kya aate hi Adnaan ho jayenge ghar se beghar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm."

Have a look at the promo here:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Featuring Anil Kapoor as the ultimate host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the nominated contestants of this week are Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, and Naezy. Since Armaan Malik has been nominated for the entire season as a punishment for slapping Vishal Pandey, he is already on the list of nominated contestants.

Speaking of Adnaan Shaikh, he said that Lovekesh Kataria is using Vishal Pandey and remarked that the slap incident should not have happened.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande talk about Bigg Boss OTT 3; former mentions liking Armaan Malik's game